Sharp decline in road accidents since 2009

BENGALURU : While traffic is a dreaded word for the city’s commuters, there’s one group of them that looks at it as a blessing in disguise. As strange as it may sound, traffic experts point out that choc-o-block jams have reduced the accident rates since 2009. The total number of road accidents in 2009 was 6,875, while today, this number until September 30 stands at only 3,451. According to traffic experts, the reduction in speed of vehicles is one of the main reasons for the decline.

Ashish Verma, mobility expert, said that the statistics are a clear indicator of this, adding, “The slower the vehicle, the lower is the chance of accidents occurring,” he said. But this is not to say that there is a substantial improvement in road safety measures.”

In an earlier study conducted by Ashish, he found out that smaller cities in India, including Bengaluru are more likely to have weaker traffic law enforcement. “In bigger cities, the economic productivity is the major focus of the authorities compared to smaller ones,” he explained.

V Ravichandar, urban expert, who shares a similar viewpoint, said that the main goal of road transport authorities should be to ‘Move faster and move safer’. “More public transport and walkable footpaths are necessary these days,” he added.

Vehicle population sees drastic increase

Traffic expert MN Sreehari feels that vehicle registration should be controlled. In 2009, the city’s road had 28 lakh vehicles, which has now increased drastically. “Infrastructure is not the main focus of the authorities due to politics. We need additional traffic cops deployed on the roads to ensure ensure safe driving,” he said.

Traffic jams to increase in next 2-3 months

P Harishekaran, Additional Commissioner of Police (traffic), said that traffic jams will increase in the next two-three months owing to the corporation’s white topping work and concreting of roads. “Nine major roads and around 20 smaller roads covering around 700 km are being worked on at the moment. There is a chance of an increase in traffic in the next few months,” he said.