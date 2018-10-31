Home Cities Bengaluru

Sharp decline in road accidents since 2009

While traffic is a dreaded word for the city’s commuters, there’s one group of them that looks at it as a blessing in disguise.

Published: 31st October 2018 09:23 PM  |   Last Updated: 01st November 2018 08:52 AM   |  A+A-

By Preeja Prasad
Express News Service

BENGALURU : While traffic is a dreaded word for the city’s commuters, there’s one group of them that looks at it as a blessing in disguise. As strange as it may sound, traffic experts point out that choc-o-block jams have reduced the accident rates since 2009. The total number of road accidents in 2009 was 6,875, while today, this number until September 30 stands at only 3,451. According to traffic experts, the reduction in speed of vehicles is one of the main reasons for the decline. 

Despite an increase in the number of
vehicles on the road, number of
accidents has decreased since 2009

Ashish Verma, mobility expert, said that the statistics are a clear indicator of this, adding, “The slower the vehicle, the lower is the chance of accidents occurring,” he said. But this is not to say that there is a substantial improvement in road safety measures.” 

In an earlier study conducted by Ashish, he found out that smaller cities in India, including Bengaluru are more likely to have weaker traffic law enforcement. “In bigger cities, the economic productivity is the major focus of the authorities compared to smaller ones,” he explained.

V Ravichandar, urban expert, who shares a similar viewpoint, said that the main goal of road transport authorities should be to ‘Move faster and move safer’. “More public transport and walkable footpaths are necessary these days,” he added. 

Vehicle population sees drastic increase 
Traffic expert MN Sreehari feels that vehicle registration should be controlled. In 2009, the city’s road had 28 lakh vehicles, which has now increased drastically.  “Infrastructure is not the main focus of the authorities due to politics. We need additional traffic cops deployed on the roads to ensure ensure safe driving,” he said. 

Traffic jams to increase in next 2-3 months
P Harishekaran, Additional Commissioner of Police (traffic), said that traffic jams will increase in the next two-three months owing to the corporation’s white topping work and concreting of roads. “Nine major roads and around 20 smaller roads covering around 700 km are being worked on at the moment. There is a chance of an increase in traffic in the next few months,” he said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp