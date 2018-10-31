Dr Prateek P Nayak By

Express News Service

BENGALURU : I face nausea, loss of focus, discomfort during ascent or descent of escalator – research tells me, these are symptoms of labyrinthitis. Also a consulting physician opines the same. How long does it take to get back to normal ? Any special attention required?

No it is not labyrinthitis, it is because of weak labyrinth or your positional vertigo needs further evaluation. Recovery depends on diagnosis. Positional vertigo will take a week’s time to get better.

I experience heart palpitations while sleeping and suddenly my ear gets blocked, creating vertigo (spinning feeling even when standing or lying down). This comes and goes twice or thrice a day when lying down. But I feel no pain. On google, I found these symptoms similar to labyrinthitis. Is that so?

Vertigo secondary to cardiac problems requires assessment from a cardiologist.

I had middle ear infection, which spread into the inner ear 5 months ago, I still have a little light-headedness and I hear ear crackling/popping sounds, as if something was there. But ENT doctor say nothing is there, they say I am cured. Should I wait? Will the sound go away once labyrinthitis is fully cured? It was bacterial infection.

This does not seem like an inner ear problem. It looks more like a middle ear problem and crackling/popping is due to fluid in middle ear. You can do valsalva exercises and by a weeks time, the sound should resolve.

I don’t have sugar problem and I am a very health conscious person. For the last one week I am getting sleep for 6 hours. Is it due to lack of sleep? I am 48 years old and my weight is 85 kg, height 178 cms.

Sleep deprivation can trigger long standing vertigo. This does not look like labyrinthitis. It needs detailed examination before any further advice.

–The expert is a consultant, ENT surgery, Aster CMI