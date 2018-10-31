This Diwali, play it safe and sound

Express News Service

BENGALURU : It’s that time of the year again when Diwali is just around the corner, and one cannot help but go berserk over shopping, whether it is clothes, sweets, gifts, candles, lights and not to forget fire crackers, which is widely used as a crucial part of the celebration. But one point that most of us forget is to take precautions that can actually add more sparkle to this festival of lights. Having a good time is something which is in everyone’s minds during the festive season, however, one should also be ‘Safe and Sound’ when it comes to “BURSTING OF CRACKERS”.

Each year, a series of firecracker injuries is witnessed during the celebration of Diwali. Children, especially, are most commonly affected with firecracker injuries, due to their inquisitive nature and the excitement surrounding fireworks.

So, here are some essential tips that one should keep in mind in order to avoid fatal consequences:

1)First and foremost, always buy good quality crackers: This will ensure reducing the risk of dangerous mishaps. Use of non-explosive crackers like sparklers (with safety wooden stick), chakras and fire pencils used under monitored care is preferable.

2)Burst crackers in an open ground: Bursting crackers in small areas/surroundings may increase the chance of injuries. In fact most of the severely injured patients reported device malfunction as the cause of injury. The heat generated by the cracker, the speed with which it explodes and its chemical substance causes serious ocular damage.

3)Emergency precautions: While bursting crackers, ensure that a bucket full of water is kept nearby. Make a note of emergency numbers to call in case of any accidents. It’s also advisable to keep some basic medication with you.4)Supervision: Last but not the least, absence of parental supervision and failure to maintain a safe distance while bursting crackers is mandatory.

5)Injuries: Firecracker injuries can cause serious and irreparable damage to the eyes and can even cause loss of vision. The eyes are the next most common site, with corneal abrasions/lacerations, hyphemia, foreign bodies and enucleation for globe disruption. These damage caused by crackers are potentially very serious and can even cause complete blindness.

Safety precautions are very important to avoid injury during Diwali. The government should also bring some regulations to maintain quality in manufacturing of firecrackers. Meanwhile, let us take some measures and with utmost sensitivity and care let’s celebrate this festival of lights with happiness and joy.

The author is a senior consultant – Cornea and Refractive Surgery with Dr. Agarwal’s Eye Hospital