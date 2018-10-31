Home Cities Bengaluru

This Diwali, play it safe and sound

Each year, a series of firecracker injuries is witnessed during the celebration of Diwali.

Published: 31st October 2018 09:27 PM  |   Last Updated: 01st November 2018 08:52 AM   |  A+A-

By Dr. Raghu Nagaraju
Express News Service

BENGALURU : It’s that time of the year again when Diwali is just around the corner, and one cannot help but go berserk over shopping, whether it is clothes, sweets, gifts, candles, lights and not to forget fire crackers, which is widely used as a crucial part of the celebration. But one point that most of us forget is to take precautions that can actually add more sparkle to this festival of lights. Having a good time is something which is in everyone’s minds during the festive season, however, one should also be ‘Safe and Sound’ when it comes to “BURSTING OF CRACKERS”. 

Each year, a series of firecracker injuries is witnessed during the celebration of Diwali. Children, especially, are most commonly affected with firecracker injuries, due to their inquisitive nature and the excitement surrounding fireworks. 

So, here are some essential tips that one should keep in mind in order to avoid fatal consequences: 
1)First and foremost, always buy good quality crackers: This will ensure reducing the risk of dangerous mishaps. Use of non-explosive crackers like sparklers (with safety wooden stick), chakras and fire pencils used under monitored care is preferable.

2)Burst crackers in an open ground: Bursting crackers in small areas/surroundings may increase the chance of injuries. In fact most of the severely injured patients reported device malfunction as the cause of injury. The heat generated by the cracker, the speed with which it explodes and its chemical substance causes serious ocular damage. 

3)Emergency precautions: While bursting crackers, ensure that a bucket full of water is kept nearby. Make a note of emergency numbers to call in case of any accidents. It’s also advisable to keep some basic medication with you.4)Supervision: Last but not the least, absence of parental supervision and failure to maintain a safe distance while bursting crackers is mandatory. 

5)Injuries: Firecracker injuries can cause serious and irreparable damage to the eyes and can even cause loss of vision. The eyes are the next most common site, with corneal abrasions/lacerations, hyphemia, foreign bodies and enucleation for globe disruption. These damage caused by crackers are potentially very serious and can even cause complete blindness. 

Safety precautions are very important to avoid injury during Diwali. The government should also bring some regulations to maintain quality in manufacturing of firecrackers. Meanwhile, let us take some measures and with utmost sensitivity and care let’s celebrate this festival of lights with happiness and joy. 
The author is a senior consultant – Cornea and Refractive Surgery with Dr. Agarwal’s Eye Hospital

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp