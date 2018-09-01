Home Cities Bengaluru

Additional sub-fire stations to be set up in month’s time

BENGALURU: With the existing fire-fighting infrastructure inadequate to cater to the 1.2 crore population and about 21 lakh properties in Bengaluru, the State Fire and Emergency Services Department is planning to supplement the existing 20 fire stations in the city with what is termed as 'sub-fire stations.' A few of these are planned to be set up as early as in 30 days, Sunil Aggarwal, (ADGP) Additional Director of Fire and Emergency Services, said, adding that the Director General for Fire and Emergency Services has already given his go-ahead for the plan.

He told City Express, "As of now, we have 20 fire stations in the city. It is definitely true that more fire stations are required. The number has not kept pace with the city’s growth.” Aggarwal recently visited Mumbai and checked with the Fire and Emergency Service department there to find a functional concept of fire sub-stations. “We want to replicate their concept in Bengaluru,” says Aggarwal.

Currently, Mumbai has 35 fire stations and then there are sub-stations which brings the total number to around 50, adds Aggarwal.

The plan is to use Google maps and try and locate all the existing fire stations in the city, and clusters of buildings and properties nearby. If there are clusters where there are no fire stations close by, then a sub-station will be established there.

“A full-fledged fire station requires government sanction. However, for a sub-fire station, the Director General for Fire and Emergency Services can give permission. I have already got the green signal from the DG to go ahead with the plan,” he says. Funding or help can also come from corporates, private individuals and government bodies such as BBMP (for space to set up the sub-stations).

He says that there is a great need for quick response in case of emergencies especially in cities. However, in case of traditional fire response systems, there are many difficulties – the fire tenders or tankers are very big in size, reaching a place may be difficult, water hoses may be long and people may step on them.

