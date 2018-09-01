All degree colleges to get toilets

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: All the 413 government degree colleges in the state will get toilets and sewage treatment plants (STP) by the end of the current academic year.

Higher Education Minister G T Devegowda has directed his department officials to take necessary measures for the construction of toilets and STPs in all these as well as polytechnic colleges across the state.

The minister discussed the lack of toilets and drinking water facilities during a meeting with department officials on Friday. At the meeting, the minister directed the officials to prepare a plan for Rs 600 crore which will be sent to the Union government seeking funds under the Swachh Bharat Abhiyan.

Speaking about the matter, the minister said, "Some of the colleges do not have separate toilet facilities for boys and girls. At some colleges, the toilets are in a bad shape. Considering these issues, we have decided to construct new ones and also repair the ones in need."

Devegowda took this matter seriously after his recent visits to some of the government degree colleges in the state where he found that students are struggling for lack of toilets. "During my visit, in some of the colleges, I realised that there are no basic facilities like toilets. Even the students brought this to my notice," the minister said.

Recently, the department has asked for online submission of infrastructure facilities in colleges with details of separate toilets for boys and girls and shortage of toilets.

"The data is still being updated. Some colleges have yet to respond and we are sending the files to higher authorities as and when we get it," said an official of the Collegiate Education Department.

The minister said if they don't get funds from the Central government, they will go ahead with funds from the state government and also request corporate social responsibility (CSR) funds from corporates.

Complete data on toilets soon

The Collegiate Education Department does not have a clear picture or data of how many colleges need toilets and how many are in a bad state. Department officials said they are gathering the data now. “We have asked for details online from colleges concerned. The exercise is going on since July 2018. We will get the complete data by a week or two,” mentioned an official of the department.

2 model colleges to come up

The Higher Education Department has also decided to set up two model colleges in Raichur and Yadgir districts under the Hyderabad Karnataka development scheme. The place for colleges and the cost will be finalised soon.