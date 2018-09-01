Home Cities Bengaluru

All degree colleges to get toilets

The minister discussed the lack of toilets and drinking water facilities during a meeting with department officials on Friday.

Published: 01st September 2018 04:05 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st September 2018 04:05 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: All the 413 government degree colleges in the state will get toilets and sewage treatment plants (STP) by the end of the current academic year.

Higher Education Minister G T Devegowda has directed his department officials to take necessary measures for the construction of toilets and STPs in all these as well as polytechnic colleges across the state.

The minister discussed the lack of toilets and drinking water facilities during a meeting with department officials on Friday. At the meeting, the minister directed the officials to prepare a plan for Rs 600 crore which will be sent to the Union government seeking funds under the Swachh Bharat Abhiyan.

Speaking about the matter, the minister said, "Some of the colleges do not have separate toilet facilities for boys and girls. At some colleges, the toilets are in a bad shape. Considering these issues, we have decided to construct new ones and also repair the ones in need."

Devegowda took this matter seriously after his recent visits to some of the government degree colleges in the state where he found that students are struggling for lack of toilets. "During my visit, in some of the colleges, I realised that there are no basic facilities like toilets. Even the students brought this to my notice," the minister said.

Recently, the department has asked for online submission of infrastructure facilities in colleges with details of separate toilets for boys and girls and shortage of toilets.

"The data is still being updated. Some colleges have yet to respond and we are sending the files to higher authorities as and when we get it," said an official of the Collegiate Education Department.
The minister said if they don't get funds from the Central government, they will go ahead with funds from the state government and also request corporate social responsibility (CSR) funds from corporates.

Complete data on toilets soon
The Collegiate Education Department does not have a clear picture or data of how many colleges need toilets and how many are in a bad state. Department officials said they are gathering the data now. “We have asked for details online from colleges concerned. The exercise is going on since July 2018. We will get the complete data by a week or two,” mentioned an official of the department.

2 model colleges to come up
The Higher Education Department has also decided to set up two model colleges in Raichur and Yadgir districts under the Hyderabad Karnataka development scheme. The place for colleges and the cost will be finalised soon.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
G T Devegowda Degree colleges toilets and sewage treatment plants

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Image used for representational purpose
Asian games: Archers overwhelmed to see warm welcome at Delhi Airport
Women's discus throw bronze medalist India's Seema Punia stands on the podium during the athletics competition at the 18th Asian Games in Jakarta, Indonesia, Thursday, Aug. 30, 2018. | AP
Bronze-winner Seema Punia donates Asian games pocket money to Kerala flood victims
Gallery
Rajkummar Rao is known for his unique choice of roles in his movies. Some of his well known performances are from Love Sex Aur Dhoka, Kai Po Che!, Queen, CityLights, Newton, and Bareilly Ki Barfi. On the Bollywood star's birthday, here are some upcoming films that he will be seen in, in the next two years.
On Rajkummar Rao's birthday, here are five films to look forward to
Five activists were arrested and have been put on house-arrest till September 6 for alleged links with Maoists. They were charged under an anti-terror law after their names emerged during the Pune Police's investigation in the Bhima-Koregaon violence. IN
Meet the five human rights activists detained in the Bhima Koregaon violence case