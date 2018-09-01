Home Cities Bengaluru

Beware, this fake traffic cop is on the prowl in RR Nagar

The man seen in the video is aged about 45 years and is asking the auto driver for money.

By Chetana Belagere
BENGALURU: A rented uniform, a little knowledge about traffic fines and a stern voice was all that this man needed to cheat commuters and make a fast buck by way of bribes near Gopalan Mall in RR Nagar.
A video in this regard was shared with The New Indian Express by a commuter who felt something not right with this person. The man seen in the video is aged about 45 years and is asking the auto driver for money. When the auto driver said he doesn't have any money, the fake traffic police gets on to the auto and says,"I wont get down the auto till you give me at least `100."

When contacted, a police officer from Byatarayanapura traffic police station said that he had also received the video. He said that the person in video is not the staff of any nearby traffic police stations.

"There have been more cases reported about this fake traffic officer. We have received reports of him illegally extorting money from motorists in the area and we are on the lookout for him," the officer added.
"He targets people, especially those visiting the malls," he said.

"Do not fall prey to their traps. Make sure you check the badge and ID of the traffic police even if you are at fault. Also, know your traffic fines before simply doling out the money to anyone with traffic uniform. Ask for the fine ticket. Don't bribe them," an official said.

Another police source has warned motorists of paying the outstanding amount on roadside. "Some motorist had recently paid an outstanding amount of `800 to clear the outstanding fines, but the money never reached the right place," the source said.

“A real traffic officer would take you to the station where you can pay your outstanding fines and get a receipt. It is also important to note that a traffic officer cannot write off your debt. That can only be done by the courts,” the policeman added. Meanwhile, the hunt is on to nab the fake cop.

