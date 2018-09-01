Kannada actress Bhavana Ramanna gets notice for misutilisation of funds

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The state department of Kannada and Culture has issued a notice to Kannada actress Bhavana Ramanna seeking details on utilisation of funds provided for the Hoovu Foundation, the trust run by the actress.

Following the controversy over construction of an open air theatre at the Government Arts College grounds located on Post Office Road in the city and the statements given by the actress, the department has issued notice seeking a detailed report on the utilisation of funds released by the department for her trust. Recently, the actress had said that the project was approved by the previous government and even the Kannada and Culture department had released `60 lakh for construction activities.

“We have released funds for the trust run by the actress, but that amount is to conduct cultural activities, and not for construction of any building. As she has given statements saying the fund was released for this project, we have issued notice seeking details on utilisation of funds,” said a senior official of the Kannada and Culture department.

According to sources, the notice has been issued following a high level meeting conducted at the government level where officials from department of collegiate education and Kannada and Culture were present. “We are waiting for the reply from the actress. If misutilisation of funds is proved, then we would initiate action to withdraw the money released,” added the official.