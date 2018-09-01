Home Cities Bengaluru

Kooky, spooky, ooky... Addams Family adapted to broadway musical

The ghoulish, morbid and macabre-filled The Addams Family with their snappy (literally) theme song will always be fondly remembered by kids of the previous generation.

Published: 01st September 2018 02:38 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st September 2018 02:38 AM   |  A+A-

Musicians rehearse for the show

By Ranjani Madhavan
Express News Service

BENGALURU: The ghoulish, morbid and macabre-filled The Addams Family with their snappy (literally) theme song will always be fondly remembered by kids of the previous generation. For the first time in Bengaluru and India, the two-hour broadway musical will be staged by the CAUSE Foundation.

The story is every father’s nightmare. Princess of darkness, Wednesday Addams falls in love with a ‘normal’ man and invites her boyfriend and his parents for dinner at their gothic house. As if that weren’t upsetting enough, Wednesday confides in her father and begs him not to tell her mother. Now, Gomez Addams is let to do something he’s never done before – keep a secret from his beloved wife, Morticia.
Director of the show and president of the foundation, Leila Alvares says, “We are opening with Bengaluru and then travelling to Mangaluru followed by other states. I am particular about having only live music rather than backup music or lip syncing. The sets are hand-painted in an old-fashioned way, with no projections as seen in modern theatre these days.”

Though live orchestra players are hard to find in the country, Leila has five musicians in the cast, playing different instruments. “We don’t have the infrastructure or musicians for a proper broadway-style orchestra. However, we have cast members with three keyboards, playing brass, strings and piano on it. We have a bass guitar, lead guitarist and drums. This style will be western classical,” she says, adding that comedies are her forte.

The proceeds from the play will go to charitable organisations including CUPA, something which the CAUSE Foundation has been doing since 1997. All the actors, dancers and musicians are volunteers with full-time day jobs. 25 percent of the cast in all the theatre productions by them in the year, are new and undiscovered talents. “The aim is to promote local talent who need not be professionals,” she says.
The musical will be held at Chowdiah Memorial Hall, Malleswaram on September 1 and 2 at 5.30 pm. The second performance will on at MLR Convention Centre, Whitefield on September 5 at 7.15 pm.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
CAUSE Foundation Addams Family Chowdiah Memorial Hall

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Image used for representational purpose
Asian games: Archers overwhelmed to see warm welcome at Delhi Airport
Women's discus throw bronze medalist India's Seema Punia stands on the podium during the athletics competition at the 18th Asian Games in Jakarta, Indonesia, Thursday, Aug. 30, 2018. | AP
Bronze-winner Seema Punia donates Asian games pocket money to Kerala flood victims
Gallery
Rajkummar Rao is known for his unique choice of roles in his movies. Some of his well known performances are from Love Sex Aur Dhoka, Kai Po Che!, Queen, CityLights, Newton, and Bareilly Ki Barfi. On the Bollywood star's birthday, here are some upcoming films that he will be seen in, in the next two years.
On Rajkummar Rao's birthday, here are five films to look forward to
Five activists were arrested and have been put on house-arrest till September 6 for alleged links with Maoists. They were charged under an anti-terror law after their names emerged during the Pune Police's investigation in the Bhima-Koregaon violence. IN
Meet the five human rights activists detained in the Bhima Koregaon violence case