Truck driver killed over parking row in Rajajinagar

Published: 01st September 2018 03:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st September 2018 03:54 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A 63-year-old goods truck driver was killed by a gang of three following a parking row on Rajkumar Road in Rajajinagar on Thursday night. Soon after the incident came to light, the police nabbed the trio, who was under the influence of alcohol.

The deceased Sriram R was a resident of Prakash Nagar near Navarang. The arrested are Janardhan, who runs an online business; Rajashekar, an interior designer and Karthik, a sales executive.

The police said at 8.45 pm, Karthik and his friends were standing on a footpath near the Navarasad Bar. Sriram wanted to park his Tata Ace vehicle on the spot and asked them to move, but the trio asked Sriram to park it somewhere else. Sriram told them that it was his regular parking spot and pushed them. The three friends pushed Sriram inside his vehicle and the latter hit Karthik on the head with a spanner. Furious over this, the three repeatedly kicked Sriram who tried to escape.

But the gang followed him and banged his head on the wall and killed him. They then ran away from the scene. Sriram's brother Danoji Rao and vehicle's owner Surash approached the Rajajinagar police. Based on CCTV footage, police arrested the trio.

Janardhan parking row Truck driver killed

