Vyasa International School wins opening game in Boy’s Under-11 football tournament

BENGALURU: Vyasa International School edged Kensri School 7-5 in the Boy’s Under-11 football tournament in the opening match in its first inter-school Football and Basketball Tournament here on Friday.

Earlier in the day, former Indian Men’s Basketball team captain Sanjay Raj declared the tournament open. Also present on the occasion was Indian basketball player Aravind Arumugam. 570 students from 25 schools are participating in the two-day event.

Results

Football (Under-11 Boys): Vyasa International School 7 bt Kensri School 5; St Paul 5 bt Jain Heritage 0; Mt Litera School 2 bt Oasis 0; Vibgyor, HSR 4 bt Trio IB 0; Lawrence 2 bt Mt Litera 0; trio IB 8 bt Kensri 2; Jain Heritage 0 drew with Oasis; Vibgyor, HSR 4 bt Vyasa 0; Lawrence 1 bt Oasis 0; Vyasa 1 bt Trio IB 0; St Paul 4 bt Mt Litera 1; Vibgyor 5 bt Kensri; Lawrence 1 bt St Paul 0; Mt Litera 1 bt Jain Heritage 0; St Paul School 3 bt Oasis International School 0; Lawrence School 3 bt Jain Heritage School 0 (walk-over).

U-14: St Paul 9 bt Trio ICSE 0; Jain Heritage 2 bt Mt Litera 0; Vyasa 0 drew with Lawrence 0.

Basketball (U-17 Boys): Kensri 19 bt Vyasa 2; CMR National Public School 34 bt Kensri 13; Trio IB 9 bt Vibgyor, Kadugodi 4; Jain Heritage School 30 bt National Public School, Yeshwantpur 6; Orchid, Jalahalli 9 bt Vyasa 5.

Girls: Vibgyor, Kadugodi A 10 bt Vyasa 8; NPS, Yeshwantpur 30 bt Jain Heritage 6.