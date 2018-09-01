Home Cities Bengaluru

WeMove Theatre: Theatre for masses and school classes 

Schoolchildren in rural areas and government schools in the city have little idea about theatre because they rarely experience it.

Published: 01st September 2018 02:35 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st September 2018 02:35 AM   |  A+A-

Theatre workshops being held for children at schools

By Sridevi S
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Over the years, theatre has come out of confines of traditional auditoriums and has landed in cafes, drawing rooms, office cubicles and streets. Now, WeMove Theatre’s initiative hopes to take it a step further-- to schools and masses.

“Theatre has a charm of its own. And we want everyone to experience that,” says Abhishek Iyengar, co-founder of WeMove Theatre group, adding, “Many assume that it is reserved for intellectuals, but we are trying to break that notion by bring the art closer home. Our initiatives are designed keeping these aspects in mind. It runs on the primary initiative – Theatre For All,” Abhiskek explains.

Galli theatre

As the name suggests, Galli theatre is held on streets, terraces, or at any place where a community can come together. Here, Galli theatre is further bifurcated. While ticketed shows will be held in residential areas, the funds generated will be used to put up shows in slums. “These children are mostly less privileged and have no idea what theatre is like. We organise workshops for a day or two and take them through the process of the art. We brief them about how they can be a part of it. We use minimal props. Basically, for Galli theatre, an empty space is all we need. Props are minimal,” says Abhishek.

Dub-Gub

Schoolchildren in rural areas and government schools in the city have little idea about theatre because they rarely experience it. Which is why the team is identifying schools to conduct free awareness programmes. We, through theatre, touch upon subjects like dealing with good touch, bad touch, family problems, harassment, importance of cleanliness and more. This, we make sure, is put in a subtle way so that young minds can grasp it. Sometimes we even take experts with us and interact with the students, especially girls, about harassment, safety, menstruation and more, Abhishek explains.

Theatre for education

CBSE, ICSE have made theatre mandatory in their curriculum. Schoolchildren can opt for it. But unfortunately, schools teach theatre like any other subject. We have personally trained a few teachers who will be taught about the seriousness of children’s theatre. They in turn involve the schoolchildren and put up a show during assembly sessions and annual day celebrations. As of now, five schools has been a part of this. We sometimes script a show based on their chemistry and mathematics lessons and children seem to enjoy it more, Abhishek says.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
WeMove Theatre Galli theatre Dub-Gub

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Image used for representational purpose
Asian games: Archers overwhelmed to see warm welcome at Delhi Airport
Women's discus throw bronze medalist India's Seema Punia stands on the podium during the athletics competition at the 18th Asian Games in Jakarta, Indonesia, Thursday, Aug. 30, 2018. | AP
Bronze-winner Seema Punia donates Asian games pocket money to Kerala flood victims
Gallery
Rajkummar Rao is known for his unique choice of roles in his movies. Some of his well known performances are from Love Sex Aur Dhoka, Kai Po Che!, Queen, CityLights, Newton, and Bareilly Ki Barfi. On the Bollywood star's birthday, here are some upcoming films that he will be seen in, in the next two years.
On Rajkummar Rao's birthday, here are five films to look forward to
Five activists were arrested and have been put on house-arrest till September 6 for alleged links with Maoists. They were charged under an anti-terror law after their names emerged during the Pune Police's investigation in the Bhima-Koregaon violence. IN
Meet the five human rights activists detained in the Bhima Koregaon violence case