Home Cities Bengaluru

Five chain-snatching cases in three hours stun Bengaluru

In the first incident, 40-year-old domestic help Anuradha was going to an apartment for work at 9.30 am when two bike-borne men snatched her gold chain and rode off.

Published: 02nd September 2018 05:19 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd September 2018 05:19 AM   |  A+A-

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: In separate incidents, bike-borne chain snatchers targeted five women in a daring series of thefts carried out in broad daylight in the east and central parts of the city on Saturday.  The police suspect that the same gang could be behind the incidents. All the incidents took place within a duration of three hours.  

In the first incident, 40-year-old domestic help Anuradha was going to an apartment for work at 9.30 am when two bike-borne men snatched her gold chain and rode off. She raised an alarm and residents alerted the Sadashivanagar police. CCTV cameras captured the episode. In another incident, 44-year-old Venkatalakshmi, a resident of Kasturinagar, was returning home at 10 am when bike-borne men pushed her and fled with her mangalsutra.

In the next incident, two bike-borne men snatched the gold chain of Tanuja M, a resident of Postal Colony near Sanjayanagar. She was returning home from the MS Ramaiah Hospital at 12.30pm when the miscreants on a black Bajaj Pulsar two-wheeler targeted her. Auto drivers rushed to her help but the men had fled. They alerted the Sanjaynagar police.

Two other similar incidents were reported in Banasawadi and Hennur police station limits. Senior police officers held a meeting on Saturday afternoon to trace the miscreants following the series of incidents.  Police have collected clues about the vehicles used by the miscreants and a special team has been formed to trace them.

A senior police officer said the team is analysing CCTV footage of the incidents and an alert has been sounded to all police stations in the seven divisions. The police have also put up check-posts.  
“All five incidents took place within a period of three hours. So we suspect a single gang might have been involved in all the crimes and they might have used different bikes. We have also gathered information about habitual offenders who were released from jail recently,” the police officer said.  

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Chain-snatching case Crimes in Bengaluru Theft

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Bridge sport explained: Know the card game in which India won gold at Asian Games 2018
The night sky set the stage, the endless vista of space was their canvas and the light crafted stellar paintings.
Theater company bares all for art
Gallery
Telugu superstar Pawan Kalyan or 'Power Star', celebrates his 47th birthday on 2 September 2018. Here are some instances when the actor tried out his hand in other departments of filmmaking.
When 'Power Star' Pawan Kalyan donned multiple hats
Rajkummar Rao is known for his unique choice of roles in his movies. Some of his well known performances are from Love Sex Aur Dhoka, Kai Po Che!, Queen, CityLights, Newton, and Bareilly Ki Barfi. On the Bollywood star's birthday, here are some upcoming films that he will be seen in, in the next two years.
On Rajkummar Rao's birthday, here are five films to look forward to