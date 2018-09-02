Home Cities Bengaluru

Street vendors stage protest after ‘assault’ by traffic police

Tension prevailed in front of the Shivajinagar traffic police station after a group of street vendors staged a protest alleging that the traffic policemen assaulted them. 

Vendors protest outside Shivajinagar traffic police station, on Saturday I Pandarinath B

By Express News Service

BENGALURU:  Tension prevailed in front of the Shivajinagar traffic police station after a group of street vendors staged a protest alleging that the traffic policemen assaulted them. The police, however, said the vendors have encroached upon a footpath here and, based on a court order, the police asked them to stay away from the footpath. 

The police said pedestrians had complained to the station that about a hundred street vendors had blocked the footpath by putting up stalls. So, a posse went there to ask the vendors to vacate the footpath. But a group of men, who the police said may be followers of local political leaders, started abusing the policemen. In a fit of rage a senior police officer trashed them, an officer said. The episode was recorded by passersby and sent to the media.

Saadiq M, a local, said, “Inspector Edwin Pradeep of Shivajinagar traffic police station assaulted Sathish, who recently met senior police officers and requested them to allow to run business on the footpath. But the Inspector told the street vendors that there is a High Court order to clear footpath encroachments.”
“The intention of the traffic inspector was to harass the vendor. About 200 people gathered in front of the station and demanded that action be taken against the inspector. The protest began at 2pm and went on till 6.30 pm. A senior police officer rushed to the station and convinced the protesters that action will be taken against the officials after analysing the video recordings,” he said. 

