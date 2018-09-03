By Express News Service

BENGALURU: On August 29, the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) announced via a circular that no pubs, bars and restaurants can allow patrons to smoke. Those with a seating capacity of over 30, would have to obtain a no-objection certificate (NOC) from the civic body's Tobacco Control Cell and create a designated smoking area/zone. The move, says the BBMP, is for the benefit of non-smokers — to protect them from the harmful effects of second-hand smoke.

In fact, second-hand smoke, or passive smoking, is even more dangerous than active smoking, says Dr Sachin Kumar, senior consultant, Pulmonology, Sakra World Hospital. "For no fault of theirs, non-smokers are exposed to unfiltered, crude smoke, and it is especially harmful to children, senior citizens and pregnant women. This leads to congestion, allergies, asthma, chronic cough, irritation and cancer in the long-term."

However, despite the obvious health risks, party-goers and smokers, some of whom are already peeved with the crackdown on live music across venues in the city, say that the party culture in the city is suffering.

‘Smoking is a personal choice’

Kaavya S, a 26-year-old freelance graphic designer, says, "We're so used to going to our favourite pubs and lighting a cigarette while having a drink. This new rule, while it is for health reasons, is just another reason why the city's pub culture is suffering." Her friend Samarth Reddy (name changed), who works with the Decathlon Group, says that smoking is a personal choice, and that the corporation shouldn't interfere. "Pubs are already shutting down thanks to the ban on live music, if they're going to ban smoking, I'd rather stay home and party.

Bengaluru's pub culture is going up in smoke - quite literally"

Commenting on Bengaluru's now-infamous pub culture, another resident, Kshitij Sud, who moved to the city from Delhi recently, says that he had heard about the city's party scene before he moved here, but is disappointed with what he sees today. "Despite the early closing hours, the city's pubs were a lot of fun. Many great gigs would also happen. After reading about all these bans, it seems as though the culture of the city is being lost," he says.

While this becomes another set of rules to follow and licenses to obtain for owners of these establishments, they agree that health comes first. However, the procedure to obtain the NOC is unclear to them.

“We’re unaware of the exact procedure of obtaining this NOC. When the procedure is complete, business will definitely take a hit, as smoking is a deadly addiction and our customers who smoke, will experience discomfort,” says Anil Roy, owner, Watsons.

Agreeing with Roy, Mukesh Tolani, owner of Toit Brewpub, says that business will get back to normal eventually. “We’re yet to understand the requirements of this new situation. Most places have dedicated smoking zones, but they also have open spaces for smoking — so we’re yet to get a clear mandate from the BBMP,” he says.

‘Process will take 15 days’

Dr Manoranjan Hegde, BBMP’s chief health officer, says, “When you allow smoking, it affects everyone. That’s why we would like to control the issue. We’d be following the guidelines stated in the Cigarettes and Other Tobacco Products Act and the Karnataka Prohibition of Smoking Act,” he says, adding that the pubs, hotels or restaurants must submit a letter to the Tobacco Control Cell first. “A team will inspect and issue a NOC if an establishment is following all the guidelines.

The entire process can be completed in 15 days. We are intimating everyone now, and will soon fix a deadline for the submission of the letters,” he adds. BBMP commissioner Manjunatha Prasad says that a smoking zone is a must as per directions from the government. “Open air pubs also come under this. Officers have already been sent to look into whether pubs and restaurants have started to follow the new rule,” he says.