BMRCL calls upon IT firms to go in for bus pooling

By Express News Service

BENGALURU:The Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) has called upon IT companies near the Outer Ring Road to pool their staff heading to workplace jointly in buses to reduce congestion on this road when Metro work commences.

Taking part in a recent meeting with traffic police, ORR Companies Association and BBMP on steps to be taken to ensure minimum inconvenience to the public on this jam-packed road, BMRCL Managing Director Ajay Seth said it would ask the BMTC to facilitate this.

Speaking to Express, Seth said, “We have a situation where some companies have too less staff members travelling by a company bus to work.

Some buses which have good occupancy in them have adequate space available. If the companies can work together, a good number of buses can be taken off roads.”