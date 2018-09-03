Home Cities Bengaluru

BMRCL calls upon IT firms to go in for bus pooling

Taking part in a recent meeting with traffic police, ORR Companies Association and BBMP on steps to be taken to ensure minimum inconvenience to the public on this jam-packed road.

Published: 03rd September 2018 02:43 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd September 2018 02:43 AM   |  A+A-

Some buses which have good occupancy in them have adequate space available (File | EPS)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU:The Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) has called upon IT companies near the Outer Ring Road to pool their staff heading to workplace jointly in buses to reduce congestion on this road when Metro work commences.

Taking part in a recent meeting with traffic police, ORR Companies Association and BBMP on steps to be taken to ensure minimum inconvenience to the public on this jam-packed road, BMRCL Managing Director Ajay Seth said it would ask the BMTC to facilitate this.

Speaking to Express, Seth said, “We have a situation where some companies have too less staff members travelling by a company bus to work.

Some buses which have good occupancy in them have adequate space available. If the companies can work together, a good number of buses can be taken off roads.”

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
BMRCL Outer Ring Road Bengaluru IT companies

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Apple to repair iPhone 8 logic boards for free
Visually-challenged students hold protest against ‘abusive’ in-charge
Gallery
Telanagana IT Minister KT Rama Rao greet those gathered at TRS' Pragathi Nivedhana Sabha in Kongara Kalan, at Rangareddy District, on Sunday. (Photo | S Senbagapandiyan/EPS)
Glimpses of TRS' Pragath Nivedana Sabha in Ranga Reddy district
The 75th Venice International Film Festival is organised by La Biennale di Venezia, and is being held on the Lido di Venezia since 29 August to 8 September 2018.The Festival is officially recognised by the FIAPF (International Federation of Film Producers Association). IN PIC: Actress Vanessa Redgrave receives the Golden Lion for Lifetime Achievement in Cinema at the opening Ceremony of the 75th edition of the Venice Film Festival. (Photo: AP)
Hollywood's woman power at 75th Venice Film Festival