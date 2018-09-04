Home Cities Bengaluru

60 Apartments near Bidadi get KSPCB notices

Now, KSPCB has taken another step to save the lake.

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Karnataka State Pollution Control Board (KSPCB) has issued notices to more than 60 apartment complexes located near Bidadi for letting untreated sewage into Byramanagala Lake. 
On August 23, The New Indian Express started a series ‘Bengaluru Too Bad’, with the report ‘Bengaluru feeds its poison to Bidadi lake, gets back its taste’, highlighting the pathetic state of the frothing Byramangala Lake in Bidadi of Ramanagara district.

The report highlighted that Bengaluru was dumping its ‘poisonous chemicals’ into the lake via Vrushabhavati river, and this was causing severe skin and health problems to farmers using the water to breed fish, and grow fruits and vegetables in their fields.  After TNIE revealed the pathetic state of Byramangala Lake, Ramanagara DC authorities have directed Minor Irrigation department officials  to prepare a detailed project report to set up a Sewage Treatment Plant. 

Captain Rajendra, Ramanagara DC, had stated that they have directed officials to prepare the DPR to set up an STP for tertiary treatment, which removes inorganic compounds and substances such as nitrogen and phosphorus. “After the initial stage, the department concerned will take it forward,” he had said. 

Now, KSPCB has taken another step to save the lake. KSPCB Chairman Lakshman said they have issued warning notices to more than 60 apartment complexes in and around Bidadi. Untreated sewage from these apartments were let to the Byramangala Lake, polluting the lake further.

“As per the guidelines, these apartments should have its own STPs. Within 15 days, they have to give an undertaking that they will set up STPs in the next three to six months. We have even told them that if STPs not installed, the Board may direct BESCOM and BWSSB to disconnect power and water supply to these apartments. Media has highlighted pathetic state of the lake,’’ he said.

