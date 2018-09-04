Home Cities Bengaluru

After several glitches, Metro card top-up machines functioning again 

The erratic functioning of machines used to top-up currency value on travel cards at Metro stations which inconvenienced commuters has now stopped.

Published: 04th September 2018 02:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th September 2018 03:37 AM

By S Lalitha
Express News Service

BENGALURU: The erratic functioning of machines used to top-up currency value on travel cards at Metro stations which inconvenienced commuters has now stopped. The reason: Most Point of Service machines used for the top up of cards are from Federal Bank, headquartered in Kochi, and the battering caused to its operations there by the recent floods have had an impact on its machines used by Namma Metro.

The normalcy, however, was restored by the end of August as a majority of office-goers and students top-up currency in their cards in the first week of every month. Over 60 per cent of the daily average of 3.7 to 3.8 lakh metro commuters use these ‘Varshik cards’ for travel. A staffer at Cubbon Park told Express,  “Our machine stopped functioning for three days recently. Then we had to change to an ICICI machine which we also have at some counters. Now the Federal Bank machine too has begun working,” he said. A staffer at Kempe Gowda Metro station said that they too had a few problems at a couple of counters but it has been sorted out now.

A Ramesh employed at a private firm could not top up his card either at Hosahalli or Nagasandra Metro stations last week. He told this reporter,  “I was told by the staffer at the counter that the machine did not permit cards. Since I did not have cash on hand too,  I had to go to an ATM and withdraw money and then top it up.” The same happened at Kempe Gowda Metro station too, he said. 

A TOM operator at Kempe Gowda Metro station said that some counters at a few stations definitely had problems with machines. “We would direct them to other counters. There is no problem as of now.” 
A S Shankar,  Executive Director,  Operations and Maintenance, said, “All stations are serviced by Federal Bank. We have spoken to them. There might be intermittent problems of machines.”

