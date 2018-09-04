Bengaluru: Astrologer dupes Jnanabharathi woman of Rs 5 lakh

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A 32-year-old woman filed a case on Sunday against an astrologer who allegedly took away `5 lakh after promising her a job in a government department. The accused are identified as Ganesh Rajan, (43) and his brother Gangaram, (37), residents of Muneshwara Block.

The complainant Asha, a resident of Jnanabharathi, alleged that she had gone to Rajan’s house for consulting him about her family problems. Rajan promised her that he would help her to get a clerk’s job in a government department. She believed Rajan and his brother also convinced her to arrange money immediately. The duo vacated the house a few days ago after she went to meet them.