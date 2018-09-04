Home Cities Bengaluru

Bengaluru: Astrologer dupes Jnanabharathi woman of Rs 5 lakh

The duo vacated the house a few days ago after she went to meet them

Published: 04th September 2018 03:53 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th September 2018 03:53 AM   |  A+A-

Rs 2000, cash,money

Image used for representational purpose only (File | Reuters)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A 32-year-old woman filed a case on Sunday against an astrologer who allegedly took away `5 lakh after promising her a job in a government department. The accused are identified as Ganesh Rajan, (43) and his brother Gangaram, (37), residents of Muneshwara Block.

The complainant Asha, a resident of Jnanabharathi, alleged that she had gone to Rajan’s house for consulting him about her family problems.  Rajan promised her that he would help her to get a clerk’s job in a government department. She believed Rajan and his brother also convinced her to arrange money immediately.  The duo vacated the house a few days ago after she went to meet them.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Krishna devotees in Poonch gear up for Janmashtami celebrations
Its all about the day for boxer that decides the win says Jayadev Bisht
Gallery
Indonesia bid an emotional farewell to the 18th Asian Games, displaying the same gritty spirit with which it organised the 15-day sporting extravaganza as thousands braved heavy rain to turn up for a spectacular closing ceremony. (Photo | PTI)
Asian Games 2018: Indonesia bids spectacular farewell
Ali's match figures of 9-134 led England to a 60-run victory in the fourth Test as the hosts completed a series victory on Sunday with an unassailable 3-1 lead in the five-game contest. (Photo | AP)
India vs England: Moeen Ali bowls England to series win over India