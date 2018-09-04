Bengaluru city doctor takes on politics with comedy

Preeja Prasad By

BENGALURU: Dr Anil Abraham isn’t your average dermatologist. Feeling exhilarated after his recent video, which has received 11,000 views in less than a week, the political comedian says he’s been in the entertainment industry for 25 years. Dressed as Pushpalatha Gaitonde, an air hostess, in his video, Dr Abraham has given Indian politics his unique twist.

Dr Anil in costume for an act

“I am a political person, but my political opinion is irrelevant. All politicians provide us with innumerable opportunities for comic comment, so why not use the material they readily provide? That’s about the only thing politicians give us back - material for comedy,” says Anil.

But why an air hostess? Anil explains that the satire has a message that easily communicates even in slapstick. “The message is free speech. Let’s talk about things. It’s time we discuss, debate and disagree in a comfortable manner without death threats to democracy. The announcements on aeroplanes are deathly boring. Airports and aeroplanes are sterile and unfunny, unlike railway stations and trains. I thought modifying a mundane, banal air hostess announcement would be a fun twist. I also like the power equation. Everyone is strapped to a chair, miles above the ground, and has to listen to my ‘mann ki baath’. What better audience could anyone ask for a political comment?” he says.

When asked if anyone has ever gotten offended by his acts, he says that while the truth can be offensive when presented nakedly, comedy has the power to clothe the truth and put it in a more presentable manner for the audience.