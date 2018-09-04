Home Cities Bengaluru

Bengaluru city doctor takes on politics with comedy

Feeling exhilarated after his recent video, which has received 11,000 views in less than a week, the political comedian says he’s been in the entertainment industry for 25 years.

Published: 04th September 2018 01:57 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th September 2018 01:57 AM   |  A+A-

By Preeja Prasad
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Dr Anil Abraham isn’t your average dermatologist. Feeling exhilarated after his recent video, which has received 11,000 views in less than a week, the political comedian says he’s been in the entertainment industry for 25 years. Dressed as Pushpalatha Gaitonde, an air hostess, in his video, Dr Abraham has given Indian politics his unique twist.

Dr Anil in costume for an act

“I am a political person, but my political opinion is irrelevant. All politicians provide us with innumerable opportunities for comic comment, so why not use the material they readily provide? That’s about the only thing politicians give us back  -  material for comedy,” says Anil.

But why an air hostess? Anil explains that the satire has a message that easily communicates even in slapstick. “The message is free speech. Let’s talk about things. It’s time we discuss, debate and disagree in a comfortable manner without death threats to democracy. The announcements on aeroplanes are deathly boring. Airports and aeroplanes are sterile and unfunny, unlike railway stations and trains. I thought modifying a mundane, banal air hostess announcement would be a fun twist. I also like the power equation. Everyone is strapped to a chair, miles above the ground, and has to listen to my ‘mann ki baath’. What better audience could anyone ask for a political comment?” he says.

When asked if anyone has ever gotten offended by his acts, he says that while the truth can be offensive when presented nakedly, comedy has the power to clothe the truth and put it in a more presentable manner for the audience.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Krishna devotees in Poonch gear up for Janmashtami celebrations
Its all about the day for boxer that decides the win says Jayadev Bisht
Gallery
Indonesia bid an emotional farewell to the 18th Asian Games, displaying the same gritty spirit with which it organised the 15-day sporting extravaganza as thousands braved heavy rain to turn up for a spectacular closing ceremony. (Photo | PTI)
Asian Games 2018: Indonesia bids spectacular farewell
Ali's match figures of 9-134 led England to a 60-run victory in the fourth Test as the hosts completed a series victory on Sunday with an unassailable 3-1 lead in the five-game contest. (Photo | AP)
India vs England: Moeen Ali bowls England to series win over India