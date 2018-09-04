Home Cities Bengaluru

Bengaluru duo puts Silicon Valley on reels

Being fanboys of the tech world, they wanted to ‘weave magic’ in this field after making their first non-fiction film, Made with Passion in BLR.

By Sudeshna Dutta
BENGALURU:

BENGALURU:As techies, how far would you go to explore the city of your dreams, Silicon Valley? Instead of replaying memories in your head, produce a documentary, maybe? Manu Srikumar and Pranav Chimulkar — founders of Denture Capital, a media company that creates videos for startups and residents of Bengaluru — have done exactly that.

The duo posing with Orkut (middle), along with
cinematographer Sumukh Bharadwaj

Being fanboys of the tech world, they wanted to ‘weave magic’ in this field after making their first non-fiction film, Made with Passion in BLR. So they chose California’s Silicon Valley, the global centre for technology, innovation, startups and the ‘birthplace’ of great minds like Steve Jobs, Mark Zuckerberg and Orkut Büyükkökten, to make their documentary — A Rift in the Valley.

“After the first movie, I was often asked about my next project. I thought, why not explore the Silicon Valley? It is a pilgrimage for fans of the tech ecosystem. You can see Steve Job’s house or the garage where Google was born. How satisfying is that!” says a visibly-excited Manu, adding that there is much to learn from their open-minded culture.

He mentions how CEOs share their mobile numbers in their signature, which is not common in India. “We were able to schedule meetings with top heads real quick, as they are open to meet up at coffee shops or at their offices any time,” says Manu.

Pranav and he were on a six-day visit to the Valley, and they met as many entrepreneurs in that time span as possible, including meeting Orkut and visiting restaurants where TESLA and SpaceX were funded. In fact, it turned out that one of the restaurant owners was a friend of Jobs in the 70s, with whom the duo had a chat and got an in-depth idea about the scenario back then.

Their documentary looks at how the Silicon Valley has evolved over the years. Alan Cooper, father of Visual Design, in an interview, says that earlier, people in the Valley were craftsmen. They wanted to build and did not chase money. Now, people as young as 15 years are more into investing in startups these days.
Manu and Pranav met tech innovators and figured out where the Valley stands in comparison to India, particularly Bengaluru, the Silicon Valley of India. According to Pranav, innovators in the Valley have one motto that they religiously follow— Failure is the stepping stone to success. “If you have failed, you are aiming for better opportunities,” he says, pointing out that their visit to Stanford University and the Google office is one of the highlights in the documentary.

The duo noticed a few flaws along with the “awesomeness” they experienced. Their documentary also speaks of male-centricity and sexual harassment at work places in the Valley. The dynamic ecosystem, rising living cost, and fewer opportunities for women have forced a lot of people to move out of the Valley and settle elsewhere in the US.

Watch ‘A Rift in the Valley’ on YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLFcpAhvF2HKxEAeifbaCGx1Ww_1un-RMY

