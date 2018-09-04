Home Cities Bengaluru

Builder fails to hand over site, told to return Rs 5 lakh advance

TGS Constructions then cancelled the booking in January 2017.

Published: 04th September 2018 03:57 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th September 2018 03:57 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: TGS constructions prvate ltd in HSR Layout which failed to keep its word on developing and handing over a residential site was directed to refund the advance amount of `5 lakh to a buyer by Bangalore Urban district consumer disputes redressal forum. In July 2016, Nelson Paul (47) had paid `5 lakh to TGS Constructions private ltd to buy a site at a residential layout in Chikkanagamangala village in Anekal taluk. When there was no sign of any residential site being developed, Nelson filed a complaint.

TGS Constructions then cancelled the booking in January 2017. When TGS MD Mandeep Kaur did not respond to many reminders on refunding the advance, Nelson filed a complaint in the consumer court.  The forum said TGS MD Kaur was guilty of a grave deficiency of service and directed him to pay an annual interest of 18 per cent until the full amount is repaid. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
 TGS constructions

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Krishna devotees in Poonch gear up for Janmashtami celebrations
Its all about the day for boxer that decides the win says Jayadev Bisht
Gallery
Indonesia bid an emotional farewell to the 18th Asian Games, displaying the same gritty spirit with which it organised the 15-day sporting extravaganza as thousands braved heavy rain to turn up for a spectacular closing ceremony. (Photo | PTI)
Asian Games 2018: Indonesia bids spectacular farewell
Ali's match figures of 9-134 led England to a 60-run victory in the fourth Test as the hosts completed a series victory on Sunday with an unassailable 3-1 lead in the five-game contest. (Photo | AP)
India vs England: Moeen Ali bowls England to series win over India