Builder fails to hand over site, told to return Rs 5 lakh advance

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: TGS constructions prvate ltd in HSR Layout which failed to keep its word on developing and handing over a residential site was directed to refund the advance amount of `5 lakh to a buyer by Bangalore Urban district consumer disputes redressal forum. In July 2016, Nelson Paul (47) had paid `5 lakh to TGS Constructions private ltd to buy a site at a residential layout in Chikkanagamangala village in Anekal taluk. When there was no sign of any residential site being developed, Nelson filed a complaint.

TGS Constructions then cancelled the booking in January 2017. When TGS MD Mandeep Kaur did not respond to many reminders on refunding the advance, Nelson filed a complaint in the consumer court. The forum said TGS MD Kaur was guilty of a grave deficiency of service and directed him to pay an annual interest of 18 per cent until the full amount is repaid.