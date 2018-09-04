No relief for District Registrar in assets case 

Yathiraju By

BENGALURU: In view of a strong prima facie case against an official for allegedly possessing assets disproportionate to the known sources of income, the Lokayukta Special Court declined to discharge a Registrar of Stamps and Registration Department from the case of corruption registered by the Lokayukta police. The accused Mehboob Khan has been serving as District Registrar at Gandhi Nagar in the city from 1976 to 2008.

While rejecting the discharge application, Judge Sachin Kaushik said in case of disproportionate assets, the accused will always, to safeguard his properties, create properties in the name of family members and relatives. The accused may also show the same by filing Income Tax returns. Hence, the I-T returns and annual property returns cannot be treated as conclusive evidence.

“Documents recovered during the search clearly show that the properties belong to the accused. Merely filing of I-T returns showing only one property cannot absolve the accused,” the court said. Khan filed the application praying for discharge from the case on the ground that there is no disproportionate assets at all.

The calculation by the prosecution is wrong, as it has shown properties of his wife, daughter and other relatives also. The Lokayukta police had registered the case under Section 13(1)(e) read with 13(2) of the Prevention of Corruption Act.

He owned properties in three places

“During 1976 to 2008, Mehboob Khan acquired assets worth B1.22 crore and spent B53.69 crore. His total income comes up to B94.35 lakh and the amount of disproportionate assets is worth B81.43 lakh, which is almost 86 per cent,” said the public prosecutor. According to Lokayukta source, the accused owned properties in Bengaluru, Mysuru and Channapatna.