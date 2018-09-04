Oasis, CMR NPS win at Vyasa event

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Oasis International School and CMR National Public School Under-17 boys’ teams secured football and basketball titles in the Vyasa International School Inter-school Football and Basketball Tournament here on Saturday.

In the football finals, Oasis edged Trio World School 3-2 to claim the title, while CMR NPS boys beat Kensri School 30-23 in the basketball final to emerge champions. In the girls’ U-17 basketball match, Kensri beat CMR NPS 17-15 to lift the title. Hosts Vyasa lost to St Paul’s School in the U-14 football on penalties in a closely-contested match. Vyasa U-11 team also suffered a 0-1 defeat to Vibgyor in the football final.

Vyasa School students collecting their trophy from minister N Mahesh  Pushkar V

Earlier in the evening, guest of honour, former India football captain IM Vijayan kicked off the U-14 football final. Vijayan, who is also a national observer of football, was happy with the facilities in the school, and urged the students to utilise the same to excel in the sport. “The facilities you have are excellent. We didn’t had such kind of football fields when I started playing. If you utilise the facility properly, you never know, you can one day play for India.

That will bring pride not only to you, but also to the school. You are lucky to have it, so use it properly,” said the Arjuna Award recipient.Also present were chief guest N Mahesh, State Primary and Secondary Education Minister; former minister Motamma and chairman, VIS, V Srinivas Raju.

Results

Football: U-17: Final: Oasis 3 bt Trio IB 2. Semifinals: Trio IB 2 bt Presidency, RT Nagar 1; Oasis 1 bt Treamis, Electronic City 0. League games: Trio IB 1 bt CMR NPS 0; Oasis 0 drew with Vyasa 0; NITTE International School 2 bt Sindhi School 0; Euro School 1 bt Kensri 0; Trio IB 3 bt Florence, RT Nagar 0; Lawrence, HSR 0 drew with Oasis 0; Tremis, Electronic City 4 bt Sindhi School 0; Kensri 1 drew with Presidency, RT Nagar 1; CMR NPS 2 bt Florence, RT Nagar 0; Vyasa 0 drew with Lawrence, HSR 0; Tremis, EC 1 bt NITTE, Yelahanka 0; Presidency, RT Nagar 3 bt Euro School 0.

U-14: Final: St Paul’s (1) bt Vyasa (1) on penalties. Semifinals: Vyasa 1 bt Presidency 0; St Paul’s 2 bt VPS. Quarterfinals: Presidency, RT Nagar 2 bt Jain Heritage 1; VPS 5 bt Vibgyor, HSR 4; St Paul 2 bt Oasis 0; Vyasa 3 bt Kensri 1.

U-11: Final: Vibgyor 1 bt Vyasa 0. Semifinals: Vyasa 2 bt Lawrence 0; Vibgyor 6 bt St Paul’s 0.

Basketball (U-17): Boys: CMR NPS 30 bt Kensri 23. Semifinals: CMR National Public School 39 bt Vibgyor 8; Kensri 28 bt Nitte International School 15.

Girls: Finals: Kensri 17 bt CMR NPS 15. Semifinals: Kensri 12 bt Vyasa 11; CMR NPS 24 bt Vibgyor 3.