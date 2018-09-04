Home Cities Bengaluru

Pop-it bomb crackers worry Bengaluru private school teachers

These crackers create same noise as that of regular firecrackers in the market except that there is no smoke or fire

Several schools have issued circular to parents asking them to check the bags of their students (File | PTI)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Private school teachers are facing a new challenge as a few students are allegedly carrying areca nut-sized fireless crackers, in large quantities, to schools and are creating nuisance during class hours by throwing them inside classrooms and on fellow-classmates. 

Popularly known as pop-it bomb crackers, they are available for as cheap as `5 in party supplies shops and are easily accessible. These crackers create same noise as that of regular firecrackers in the market except that there is no smoke or fire. They explode when they are thrown against any object/individual.

Several schools have issued circular to parents asking them to check the bags of their students to verify if they are carrying such crackers.  Following the increase in number of such cases, the Associated Management of Primary and Secondary Schools in Karnataka has sent an advisory to all school managements to apprise the parents of the matter.

General secretary of the association, D Shashi Kumar said, “We have received several complaints from schools. Hence, we have issued a general advisory to all the school managements to send a circular to parents.”“These crackers have many hazardous chemicals and are very harmful,” he added.

