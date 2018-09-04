Robbery accused attacks cops in a bid to escape, shot 

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Banasawadi police on Monday opened fire at a 22-year-old notorious robber after he attacked two policemen during his arrest. A special police team patrolling at night noticed the accused going on a scooter and alerted senior police officers. In a bid to escape, the accused stabbed cops. Syed Suhail alias Pappayi, a resident of Banasawadi, was involved in 15 robbery cases.

Syed Suhail

A senior police officer said that a special team gathered information about Suhail after series of chain snatching incidents were reported on Saturday in East Division. Police sub-inspector Sharath Kumar and head constable Rafiq followed Suhail on Fire Force Station Road in the early hours and police inspector Munikrishna joined them.

In a bid to escape, Suhail attacked them with a lethal weapon and tried to flee. The inspector opened fire in the air to warn him and later shot at both legs of Suhali to neutralise him. The injured policemen were taken to a private hospital and Suhail was rushed to Bowring hospital. The scooter used by the accused has been seized.

The police officer said that Suhail used to target senior citizens. Three months ago, Suhail had repeatedly stabbed one 63-year-old Chandrashekar to make away with his gold chain. Suhail was involved in several robbery incidents and 15 cases were solved with his arrest. Police are now on the lookout for his associates who accompanied him during the recent five robberies reported in Ramamurthynagar, Hennur, Sheshadripuram and Banasawadi.