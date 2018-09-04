Start-ups working for rural welfare to get Rs 50L grant 

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: At the first Shell Energy Entrepreneurship Conference 2018, Priyank Kharge, Minister for Social Welfare, announced a grant worth `50 lakh for start-ups with a strong social bent and working for rural development. The conference, organised by Shell E4 the company’s start-up hub, featured a unique gathering of start-ups, venture capitalists, energy experts and academia.

Earlier this year, Shell had selected five start-ups – Detect Technologies, ION Energy, IoTrek, Trashcon and Ossus Biorenewables – that are working on a diverse range of solutions, including real-time pipeline monitoring, creating safer and smarter infrastructure and outdoor work sites, automating segregation of municipal solid waste, recovering green chemicals from waste water and building energy storage systems and infrastructure for electric vehicles.

These start-ups are integrating technologies like IoT and Artificial Intelligence within their core products.Kharge commented on Bengaluru’s thriving start-up ecosystem and also about the government’s vision and commitment towards fostering such an ecosystem in India.