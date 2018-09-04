Student shares obscene videos of classmates, held

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A 21-year-old engineering student has been arrested by the Parappana Agrahara police after he shared obscene videos of his classmates on social networking sites to harass them. Previously, the student was also suspended from the college for a year after he misbehaved with one of his female classmates.The arrested has been identified as Siddarth V, a native of Tamil Nadu, a final-year engineering in a private college near Parappana Agrahara.

A senior police officer said a year ago, Siddarth was suspended after he misbehaved with his classmates and the girl had complained to the college authorities. Soon, she went to her native Hyderabad, but he contacted her over phone and threatened her to withdraw the complaint, saying his parents forced him to leave the house because of the incident.

This apart, as some of her classmates had made statements before the college’s internal committee as witnesses, he managed to collect obscene videos of three of the girls. He then created three Facebook accounts using fake names and posted the videos on them and also in public posts.

The girls came to know that Siddarth was behind this and had also taken the help of one of his friends to record videos of the students when they were in the bathrooms of their college hostel. On Saturday, three of the girls filed a case with the police and Siddarth was immediately arrested. During interrogation, Siddarth is said to have confessed to the crime, saying that he wanted to harass his classmates as they had complained to the internal committee and it affected his career. To take revenge against them, he committed the crime. He also threatened them that he would share the videos with TV news channels.