Animal lovers come out in support of veterinarian

Akhila Damodaran By

Express News Service

BENGALURU:Support has been pouring in for Dr Akshay Prakash, chief veterinary doctor and trustee of Sarvodaya Sevabhavi Samstha from animal welfare activists. The animal lovers say the allegations against the doctor of using expired medicines and not treating injured animals at his Animal Birth Control (ABC) centre are false. An online campaign #WeStandForDrAkshay initiated on Monday by the supporters of the veterinarian has received over 900 signatures already.

The petition is addressed to Randeep Singh, additional commissioner (admin), Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP), requesting him to question every member of Sarvodaya and investigate the matter. It states that being an AWBI trained ABC vet, and having over 50,000 sterilisation surgeries under his belt, it is a tragic and cruel irony that Dr Akshay has been falsely accused of corruption and negligence, by the authorities. It further states that Vinay Morey, founder and fellow trustee of Sarvodaya, has held Dr Akshay responsible for the ‘baseless’ allegations, attacking the integrity and professionalism of the doctor, who has an ‘impeccable and clean service record’.

Ritika Goel, an animal rights activist, says, “We have started the campaign #westandfordrakshay to support the veterinarian. We are collecting testimonies from rescuers, organisations and companies that have worked with Dr Akshay. These testimonies will be submitted to the BBMP.” She claims, “The entire city is vouching for him.”

Dr V Ramesh, assistant director, animal husbandry, BBMP, Yelahanka Zone, says during a regular inspection at the centre on August 24, along with Dr Anand, joint director, animal husbandry, BBMP, they found expired medicines in the centre. “We also found medicines that are meant for the government veterinary centres. We have issued a notice calling for an explanation,” he says.

When CE contacted Vinay Morey, founder and fellow trustee of Sarvodaya, he claimed he wasn’t aware from where the medicines for state government hospitals come to the centre. “The matter is under investigation by the BBMP. They have asked Dr Akshay to reply with an explanation,” he says.