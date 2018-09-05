Home Cities Bengaluru

Animal lovers come out in support of veterinarian

Support has been pouring in for Dr Akshay Prakash, chief veterinary doctor and trustee of Sarvodaya Sevabhavi Samstha from animal welfare activists.

Published: 05th September 2018 10:56 PM  |   Last Updated: 06th September 2018 02:33 AM   |  A+A-

Dr Akshay Prakash on a rescue operation

By Akhila Damodaran
Express News Service

BENGALURU:Support has been pouring in for Dr Akshay Prakash, chief veterinary doctor and trustee of Sarvodaya Sevabhavi Samstha from animal welfare activists. The animal lovers say the allegations against the doctor of using expired medicines and not treating injured animals at his Animal Birth Control (ABC) centre are false. An online campaign #WeStandForDrAkshay initiated on Monday by the supporters of the veterinarian has received over 900 signatures already.

The petition is addressed to Randeep Singh, additional commissioner (admin), Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP), requesting him to question every member of Sarvodaya and investigate the matter. It states that being an AWBI trained ABC vet, and having over 50,000 sterilisation surgeries under his belt, it is a tragic and cruel irony that Dr Akshay has been falsely accused of corruption and negligence, by the authorities. It further states that Vinay Morey, founder and fellow trustee of Sarvodaya, has held Dr Akshay responsible for the ‘baseless’ allegations, attacking the integrity and professionalism of the doctor, who has an ‘impeccable and clean service record’.

Ritika Goel, an animal rights activist, says, “We have started the campaign #westandfordrakshay to support the veterinarian. We are collecting testimonies from rescuers, organisations and companies that have worked with Dr Akshay. These testimonies will be submitted to the BBMP.” She claims, “The entire city is vouching for him.”

Dr V Ramesh, assistant director, animal husbandry, BBMP, Yelahanka Zone, says during a regular inspection at the centre on August 24, along with Dr Anand, joint director, animal husbandry, BBMP, they found expired medicines in the centre. “We also found medicines that are meant for the government veterinary centres. We have issued a notice calling for an explanation,” he says.

When CE contacted Vinay Morey, founder and fellow trustee of Sarvodaya, he claimed he wasn’t aware from where the medicines for state government hospitals come to the centre. “The matter is under investigation by the BBMP. They have asked Dr Akshay to reply with an explanation,” he says.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
9 Things To Know About 'The Nun'
Shraddha Kapoor celebrates the success of 'Stree'
Gallery
TiFF is one of the largest film festivals that is open to public. The film festivals has 14 sections in which the films are categorised and screened. This year, there are eight films by Indian directors that will be watched by the international viewers at
A look at the Indian films at TIFF 2018
The Majerhat bridge in the crowded Alipore area of Kolkata caved in around 4.45 pm on Tuesday, 04 September 2018. This is the third bridge collapse in the city in five-and-a-half years. | PTI
Kolkata's Majherhat Bridge collapse;  1 killed, 23 hurt