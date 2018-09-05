BBMP Mayoral elections on September 28

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: With incumbent mayor Sampath Raj and deputy mayor Padmavathi's term set to complete by this month-end, regional commissioner (Bengaluru)—Shivayogi Kalasad on Monday announced that mayoral elections would be held on September 28. Elections to pick mayor and deputy mayor will be held at 11.30 am, he has stated. This year, as per reservation rules, the city will get a female mayor. The post of deputy mayor, however, is not reserved.

There are 259 voters who will cast their vote for the elections this time. This includes 198 councillors, MLAs, MLCs and MPs. Though BJP is the single largest party in the BBMP council, winners have to get 130 votes. Congress, along with JD(S) has 137 votes, while BJP has 122 votes, including 101 BJP councillors.

JD(S) is demanding the Mayor post this time. But Congress leaders are reluctant. "The Urban Local Body election results have given us hope. We will definitely not want to lose hold in the civic body. The Mayor will be from Congress this time. We have given them the topmost post of the Chief Minister and cannot allow them to walk away with the Mayor post as well,'' a senior Congress member said.