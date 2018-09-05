Bengaluru: Bouncer, waiters 'assaults' student following bar dispute

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Sadashivanagar police on Monday arrested three staff members, including the bouncer of Chin Lung Rest-o-bar, on the charges of assaulting a 21-year-old student. The incident took place on Sunday night. The accused are Rakshith T, a bouncer and waiters Lakshman and Arun. The injured, Ritwik Paritosh, is studying law in the city.

A police officer said that the complainant Paritosh, who hails from Bihar, had come to the restaurant for dinner along with his friends. Around 12.30 am, he had ordered food and the waiter Arun delayed serving the food. Angered, Paritosh started abusing him. Another waiter Lakshman and bouncer Rakshith intervened.

Rakshith allegedly grabbed a beer bottle and hit him on his head. Paritosh’s friend Amarajit, was also attacked. However, Paritosh pushed him and came out from the bar to alert the police. He called the police control room and night beat police rushed to the spot.