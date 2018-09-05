Bengaluru Space Expo: Gaganyaan likely to take centre stage at event

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: With ‘Gaganyaan’ being the buzzword in the Indian Space sector right now, some of the technologies developed by Indian Space Research Organisation for the Human Space Programme are expected to be the centre of attraction of the sixth edition of Bengaluru Space Expo-2018 (BSX).

The three-day expo, which will be held from September 6 to 8 at the Bengaluru International Exhibition Centre, will house a separate enclosure on the project with ISRO keen to display some of the essential technologies it has already developed. ISRO chairman K Sivan, who had recently disclosed the same, had said that the display “will be the star attraction of the three-day event.” BSX is being organised by the Confederation of Indian Industries (CII), in association with ISRO and Antrix - ISRO’s commercial arm. According to sources, the list of technologies to be displayed is expected to be finalised by Wednesday.

Special session for students

A special session for students is also being held on Gaganyaan during the three-day event. The session will be held on the last day on September 8 and will provide an interactive forum for students from different schools and colleges to learn about the latest technological advancements in the field.

Apart from it, exhibition and an international conference on ‘World Space-Biz’ is also being held. The international conference will see the participation of global space agencies and industries, who will hold discussions on topics such as opportunities in satellite launch vehicles sector, avenues for industries in space, emerging global market scenario and others.

According to CII, representatives and firms from France, Russia and Taiwan are expected to participate in the event. The expo will consist of 100 exhibitors, 56 speakers, 600 delegates and personnel of all 16 ISRO centres under one roof, according to CII vice president Vikram Kirloskar.Jean Yves Le Gall, president of the National Centre for Space Studies (CNES), France will be the chief guest at the event.