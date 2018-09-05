Home Cities Bengaluru

Bengaluru Space Expo: Gaganyaan likely to take centre stage at event

The three-day expo will be held from September 6 to 8 at the Bengaluru International Exhibition Centre

Published: 05th September 2018 03:51 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th September 2018 03:51 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: With ‘Gaganyaan’ being the buzzword in the Indian Space sector right now, some of the technologies developed by Indian Space Research Organisation for the Human Space Programme are expected to be the centre of attraction of the sixth edition of Bengaluru Space Expo-2018 (BSX).

The three-day expo, which will be held from September 6 to 8 at the Bengaluru International Exhibition Centre, will house a separate enclosure on the project with ISRO keen to display some of the essential technologies it has already developed. ISRO chairman K Sivan, who had recently disclosed the same, had said that the display “will be the star attraction of the three-day event.”  BSX is being organised by the Confederation of Indian Industries (CII), in association with ISRO and Antrix - ISRO’s commercial arm. According to sources, the list of technologies to be displayed is expected to be finalised by Wednesday.
Special session for students

A special session for students is also being held on Gaganyaan during the three-day event. The session will be held on the last day on September 8 and will provide an interactive forum for students from different schools and colleges to learn about the latest technological advancements in the field.

Apart from it, exhibition and an international conference on ‘World Space-Biz’ is also being held. The international conference will see the participation of global space agencies and industries, who will hold discussions on topics such as opportunities in satellite launch vehicles sector, avenues for industries in space, emerging global market scenario and others.

According to CII, representatives and firms from France, Russia and Taiwan are expected to participate in the event. The expo will consist of 100 exhibitors, 56 speakers, 600 delegates and personnel of all 16 ISRO centres under one roof, according to CII vice president Vikram Kirloskar.Jean Yves Le Gall, president of the National Centre for Space Studies (CNES), France will be the chief guest at the event.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Bengaluru Space Expo-2018 BSX Gaganyaan ISRO

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Sushmita Sen (IANS Picture)
Sushmita Sen wishes daughter on 19th birthday
Sonam Kapoor, Kiran Rao & Anurag Kashyap at Mumbai Film Festival 2018
Gallery
Children dressed up as little Radha and Krishna at the Sri Krishna Janmashtami celebrations held by Srikrishna vidya mandir in Visakhapatnam on Monday.( Photo | Express Photo Service/G satyanarayana)
Janmashtami day celebration:  Little Krishnas and Radhas celebrate the birth of Lord Krishna
'It almost seems like an addiction,' said Dennis, a retired homebuilder who lives in Bellevue, Washington. 'In the old days you had a computer and you had a TV and you had a phone but none of them were linked to the outside world but the phone. You didn't have this omnipresence of technology.' In this Wednesday, Aug. 29, 2018, photo, Kathy and Steve Dennis pull off the cover of their 1980's-era Apple II+ computer bought for their then young sons in Bellevue, Wash. | Associated Press
From penny press to Snapchat: Parents fret through the age