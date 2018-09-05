City students jittery over NEET requirement to study abroad

By Express News Service

BENGALURU:Over the years, a number of Indian students including those from the city are increasingly choosing to study medicine abroad due to limited number of seats or the exorbitant prices of the course especially in private colleges. Many, unable to make the cut in India, head to Russia, China and other countries in recent years.

A recent directive of the Medical Council of India (MCI) has however, made it compulsory even for students looking to go abroad to clear the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET), the main gateway for medical courses in the country. This has made medical aspirants in the city and across the country jittery. A pending Delhi High Court verdict on the matter has left students unsure.

Take the case of Vijayalakshmi K, a student from the city who took the NEET this year but was not able to qualify for a college. “I do not want to study any other course but medicine. Unfortunately, I was not able to clear the NEET, so I was thinking of going abroad. Now however, even this plan is about to get dashed,” she says.

She was planning to go to Russia or Phillipines. “Only if you get into government colleges will education be cheap here. I did not qualify for the NEET. So I have not got any colleges here and with the new MCI directive, I can't go abroad either. I feel trapped and am eagerly looking forward to the High Court verdict,” says Vijayalakshmi who adds that she might have to lose a year if the verdict is not in favour of students like her.

There is confusion even among agencies and education consultancies on the matter. A representative of an education consultancy in the city told CE, “We ourselves are not sure what to tell students. For the time being since the matter is in the courts, we are asking for the NEET requirement from students since that is the official directive. We hope that the matter is sorted out as soon as possible.”

Saju Bhaskar, president of Texila American University based in the Caribbean, says in a statement, “Many students may lose the chance of enrolling for MBBS this year as they have not qualified NEET. There are less than 60,000 medical seats in India including government and private medical colleges.”