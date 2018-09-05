Home Cities Bengaluru

Cops solve case in 24 hours after techie approaches Chief Minister HDK

The HAL police have solved a civil dispute case within 24 hours, after a 30-year woman techie approached Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy during his Janatha Darshan.

Published: 05th September 2018

Karnataka Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy (Nagaraja Gadekal | EPS)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The HAL police have solved a civil dispute case within 24 hours, after a 30-year woman techie approached Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy during his Janatha Darshan. The woman had purchased a flat in an apartment and the owners of VKC Builders were called to the police station to settle the issue.

The police officer said that Vandana Kukreja, who hails from Madhya Pradesh, working as a software engineer, was residing in Kaverappa Layout in Marathalli and had purchased a flat from VKC Builders at Panathur and paid full payment of `65 lakh in January 2018. The owners Vijay Kumar Chaurasia and his brother Vijay Prakash Chaurasia had assured her that they would give possession before August 28 this year. When Vandana went to meet the builders repeatedly, they started avoiding her. Upset over this, she finally decided to meet the CM and on Saturday Kumaraswamy asked the city police commissioner to look into the matter.

Abdul Ahad, DCP-Whitefield directed the Marathahalli police to take up the case on priority. The inspector brought the brothers to the station and filed a case of cheating against them. According to police, the builders had pledged the flat to some other buyer. On Monday, the police took them to jurisdictional sub registrar office and got the property registered in the name of Vandana literally handing over the ownership of the flat to her.

