Miscreants axe sandalwood tree from ministers’ quarters complex

The staff alerted the High Ground police, who are now verifying the CCTV camera footage to identify the gang.

The gang entered the premises and chopped the tree located near the official residence of Social Welfare Minister Priyank Kharge and escaped with the trunk (File | PTI)

BENGALURU: Miscreants cut down a 30-year-old sandalwood tree at “Seven Ministers’ quarters” on Race Course Road on Monday night. The police said the gang entered the premises and chopped the tree located near quarter no 6, the official residence of Social Welfare Minister Priyank Kharge, and escaped with the trunk. Renovation work was going on on the premises and the miscreants took advantage of this to cut down the tree.

The staff alerted the High Ground police, who are now verifying the CCTV camera footage to identify the gang.Priyank is yet to occupy the house. Ministers Ramesh Jarkiholi, Bandeppa Kashempur and High Court Judge Justice S N Sathyanarayana stay in the same complex manned by only one security personnel.
The miscreants entered the premises by jumping over the compound wall. Police suspect it to be an insiders’ job and a special team has been formed to look into the case.

sandalwood Seven Ministers’ quarters Priyank Kharge

