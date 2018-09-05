Home Cities Bengaluru

Obsessive compulsive disorder can occur with bipolar 

Sometimes OCD occurs along with bipolar disorder. Treating them is tricky as medicines used for OCD may precipitate mania.

Published: 05th September 2018 11:42 PM  |   Last Updated: 05th September 2018 11:42 PM   |  A+A-

Image used for representational purpose only

By Dr Bhupendra Chaudhry
Express News Service

BENGALURU: My younger brother is suffering from bipolar. He has a lot of mood swings, becomes violent and breaks things at home. We took him to several psychiatrists and the problem is that he himself is a dentist, so even though he reads about medicines, he never takes it. Any suggestions as to what we can do?

This is a very common and difficult situation to deal with. Avoid arguments with him. Behaviour towards him should be supportive and caring. Prevent him from being in potentially dangerous situations such as driving, taking important decisions of career, or being involved in investments. He can be admitted to a hospital if he refuses to be treated, gets into potentially harmful situations, indulges in alcohol or drug abuse, talks of or attempts suicide, gets violent, or even gets difficult to manage at home.

I experience extreme moods. On one side I experience over-confidence, risk-taking behaviour, lavish spending, poor decision, sleeping for two a day, and am seen taking too fast. On other days I experience low self-esteem, poor sleep, lethargy, loss of interest to do things, crying without reasons, and having suicidal thoughts. Am I bipolar?

Please see a doctor for diagnosis and treatment. Modern science provides good treatment which is effective in most cases. As self-help, identify symptoms emerging and take professional help. Do not take important decisions. Be with close people, pursue your interests, ensure you have normal sleep, and do not indulge in substance abuse of any kind, including alcohol. If you are already on medicines, take them regularly.

I have been suffering from OCD, which has now switched to Bipolar Disorder. I’m experiencing elevations in my mood. Is there a solution?

Sometimes OCD occurs along with bipolar disorder. Treating them is tricky as medicines used for OCD may precipitate mania. Cognitive behaviour therapy might help along with medicines.
The expert is a consultant psychiatrist at Manipal Hospital

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
bipolar bipolar disorder Obsessive compulsive disorder

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
9 Things To Know About 'The Nun'
Shraddha Kapoor celebrates the success of 'Stree'
Gallery
TiFF is one of the largest film festivals that is open to public. The film festivals has 14 sections in which the films are categorised and screened. This year, there are eight films by Indian directors that will be watched by the international viewers at
A look at the Indian films at TIFF 2018
The Majerhat bridge in the crowded Alipore area of Kolkata caved in around 4.45 pm on Tuesday, 04 September 2018. This is the third bridge collapse in the city in five-and-a-half years. | PTI
Kolkata's Majherhat Bridge collapse;  1 killed, 23 hurt