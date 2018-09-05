Home Cities Bengaluru

SIT’s done well in pretty much cracking Gauri Lankesh case, says former husband Chidanand Rajghatta

On the first death anniversary of Gauri Lankesh, CE speaks to Chidanand Rajghatta, former husband of the slain journalist

Published: 05th September 2018 03:27 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th September 2018 03:27 AM   |  A+A-

Former husband of the slain journalist Chidanand Rajghatta recently published his book Illiberal India: Gauri Lankesh and the Age of Unreason | EPS

By Tania Thomas
Express News Service

BENGALURU: On the first death anniversary of Gauri Lankesh, CE speaks to Chidanand Rajghatta, former husband of the slain journalist, who recently published his book, Illiberal India: Gauri Lankesh and the Age of Unreason. Excerpts:

What do you think about the investigations that have been carried out so far?
My sense is the SIT has done very well in pretty much cracking the case and connecting the dots pointing to a larger right-wing conspiracy of eliminating intellectuals who are not dogmatic. Whether justice will be served is hard to say because the perpetrators live in a political eco-system that is currently sympathetic to their narrative of grievances, to their vision of nationalism. The prosecution mechanism in India is also notoriously slow and weak and often the good work of investigative agencies is undone by the slow judicial process. But the good news is merely unravelling the plot has alerted us to the rise of right-wing extremism, which is as much a danger as left-wing extremism.

CBI findings reveal that the same pistol was used in both Narendra Dabholkar and Gauri Lankesh's murders. Do you think this investigation will crack the connection of the other killings conducted similarly as Gauri's, that you mention in your book?
I had already mentioned in my book that all four cases involving the assassination of iconoclastic, dissenting writers and intellectuals appeared to be linked and I had also dwelt on others such as KS Bhagwan being on the hit list. It is fairly clear that there is a lunatic fringe that believes in settling scores with guns and violence; they lack the capacity to engage in a dialogue or conversation. Poorly educated and brainwashed, they have no spirit of inquiry and have no capacity to process, much less absorb, opinion or beliefs contrary to theirs. The investigation appears to be proceeding on the right track; the very fact that each of these assassinations was celebrated on social media by a lynch mob mentality suggests that they were all interrelated.

Have you faced any threat in any form?
No. Fortunately or unfortunately I live far away, although it’s no surprise many right wing zealots carry their loony extremism abroad too.

In light of the recent arrests of lawyers and activists, and the branding of 'urban naxals', do you think we are heading towards an 'illiberal India’?
There has always been an illiberal streak to India going back ages and decades. My concern and I reflect that in the discussion on the title of my book in the introduction, is that we are on a slippery slope to greater intolerance and illiberalism. There are moments when we seem to be moving towards becoming a rational, progressive, modern society that we ought to be. Then there are dark moments of regression.          

‘Common folks should embrace gifts of democracy’       

Do you think there's a state of undeclared emergency, in terms of freedom that's given to the press today? What would you advise to young journalists in the country?
I don’t think the situation is so dire; some of the caterwaulings on the left is also a bit overwrought, although, in fairness, people who live and work closer to the ground in India should be better placed to make this call. From the distance I am in, I think there is still a great deal of freedom in India. Beyond the traditional legacy journalism, there is also the social media, which can be chaotic, but which also provides a largely unregulated unfettered outlet. Journalists who feel constrained by legacy journalism can always get their word out here — in a responsible way, I might add.

How far can the common man contribute to making sure that democracy is defended?
Very far. The sign of an enlightened society is when the common man is involved in the political process. To be aware of issues, to read and debate them, to register to vote, to know your lawmakers and their positions on various issues from the basic block level to the national level, and being involved in influencing or shaping these positions — these are all gifts of democracy that common folks should embrace.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Gauri Lankesh Gauri Lankesh murder case Gauri Lankesh death anniversary Chidanand Rajghatta intolerance

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Sushmita Sen (IANS Picture)
Sushmita Sen wishes daughter on 19th birthday
Sonam Kapoor, Kiran Rao & Anurag Kashyap at Mumbai Film Festival 2018
Gallery
Children dressed up as little Radha and Krishna at the Sri Krishna Janmashtami celebrations held by Srikrishna vidya mandir in Visakhapatnam on Monday.( Photo | Express Photo Service/G satyanarayana)
Janmashtami day celebration:  Little Krishnas and Radhas celebrate the birth of Lord Krishna
'It almost seems like an addiction,' said Dennis, a retired homebuilder who lives in Bellevue, Washington. 'In the old days you had a computer and you had a TV and you had a phone but none of them were linked to the outside world but the phone. You didn't have this omnipresence of technology.' In this Wednesday, Aug. 29, 2018, photo, Kathy and Steve Dennis pull off the cover of their 1980's-era Apple II+ computer bought for their then young sons in Bellevue, Wash. | Associated Press
From penny press to Snapchat: Parents fret through the age