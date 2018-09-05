Home Cities Bengaluru

Translation tech to bridge gap in red-corridor areas

For decades, tribal areas have been severely underdeveloped due to the offensive and counter-offensive between government and Maoist forces.

Published: 05th September 2018 03:29 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th September 2018 03:29 AM   |  A+A-

Shubhranshu Choudhury (middle) at a training session of CGNet Swara

By Ramzauva Chhakchhuak
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Researchers from the International Institute of Information Technology, Bangalore and a US tech giant with an office in Bengaluru are working on translation technology that is set to address the communication gap between government officials and Adivasis in the red-corridor areas of the country. For decades, these areas have been severely underdeveloped due to the offensive and counter-offensive between government and Maoist forces.

Aiding the work already done by CGNet Swara, a voice-based mobile platform for Adivasis to report grievances – the translation tech – will be part of a countrywide initiative, to help solve everyday problems of water and electricity in these areas called – the Mobile Satyagraha – set to be launched here in October 2, on the occasion of Gandhi’s 150th birthday.   

Amit Prakash, associate professor at IIIT-B tells City Express, “We are working on something that can translate Gondi to other languages. We are starting to put together a group of students to work on it. We have been working with CGNet for a year now. The tech we are looking at will be more of an exchange platform. Right now CGNet Swara is a grievance handling system,” he says.

He says the exchange platform will take note of the tribal way of exchange and communication and will try and address the gap between the Gondi speaking tribal population and officials who do not know Gondi. “We will probably have something of a working prototype in about six to 12 months. 

We would also like to extend it to a platform where tribals can sell their produce. At the moment there is no way of even communication since the tribal population mostly speak only Gondi.”

The US tech giant is working on machine translation and an app called Adivasi Radio that converts Gondi text to speech, they are also making a speech to speech translation application as well, says Shubhranshu Choudhury, founder of CGNet Swara. Comment from the US tech giant was unavailable at the time of going to print.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Sushmita Sen (IANS Picture)
Sushmita Sen wishes daughter on 19th birthday
Sonam Kapoor, Kiran Rao & Anurag Kashyap at Mumbai Film Festival 2018
Gallery
Children dressed up as little Radha and Krishna at the Sri Krishna Janmashtami celebrations held by Srikrishna vidya mandir in Visakhapatnam on Monday.( Photo | Express Photo Service/G satyanarayana)
Janmashtami day celebration:  Little Krishnas and Radhas celebrate the birth of Lord Krishna
'It almost seems like an addiction,' said Dennis, a retired homebuilder who lives in Bellevue, Washington. 'In the old days you had a computer and you had a TV and you had a phone but none of them were linked to the outside world but the phone. You didn't have this omnipresence of technology.' In this Wednesday, Aug. 29, 2018, photo, Kathy and Steve Dennis pull off the cover of their 1980's-era Apple II+ computer bought for their then young sons in Bellevue, Wash. | Associated Press
From penny press to Snapchat: Parents fret through the age