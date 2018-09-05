Home Cities Bengaluru

Whitefield rises for victims of violence

With an aim to provide support and help to women and children who are victims of violence, citizen group Whitefield Rising will be starting a centre called Bembala, meaning support.

Published: 05th September 2018 03:22 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th September 2018 03:22 AM   |  A+A-

Image used for representational purpose only

By Ranjani Madhavan
Express News Service

BENGALURU: With an aim to provide support and help to women and children who are victims of violence, citizen group Whitefield Rising will be starting a centre called Bembala, meaning support.

Kiran Bhatia, who is the founder director of Sanjvini, one of India's first crisis intervention centre in Delhi, says, "There is a gap in services for survivors of violence, especially women and children, in Bengaluru in general, and Whitefield specifically. We are in the process of creating Bembala, a first contact emotional support centre for victims. It will be functional and running by the end of this year"

One of their goals is to create a referral directory of the services available to survivors in the city that could include emotional support and help with medical and legal services. "A survivor can walk in and speak to our trained volunteers who will be listen to them with empathy and provide emotional support. Another set of volunteers will be trained in helping people reach out to other agencies including shelters, legal service providers and counsellors.

They will be able to use our referral directory," says Kiran, adding, "If a victim's life is in danger, they might need police intervention. If they are facing domestic violence, they may need medical intervention and others may need long term counselling to help deal with the issues."Having been in the field for 40 years, she says people, rich or poor, are not aware of the various resources that exist and whom to reach out.

"The whole process can be daunting for anyone. We are working to connect with the police, hospitals, shelters and lawyers to understand the rules in Karnataka. At this stage, we are also looking for volunteers," adds the social worker.

The team recently met Deputy Commissioner of Police Abdul Ahad, Whitefield division, to understand how the police can be of help. On September 8, they are conducting an open day to explain their vision and steps and to reach out to potential volunteers.

The volunteers will be trained in active listening and emotional support by professional counsellors. The second group of volunteers will be trained about legal resources with the help of experts in the field.

The Open Day calling out for volunteers will take place on September 8, 10 am to 12 pm at K-Start, 2nd floor, Ascendas Square Park Mall, Whitefield

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Whitefield Rising crimes against women Crimes against children

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Sushmita Sen (IANS Picture)
Sushmita Sen wishes daughter on 19th birthday
Sonam Kapoor, Kiran Rao & Anurag Kashyap at Mumbai Film Festival 2018
Gallery
Children dressed up as little Radha and Krishna at the Sri Krishna Janmashtami celebrations held by Srikrishna vidya mandir in Visakhapatnam on Monday.( Photo | Express Photo Service/G satyanarayana)
Janmashtami day celebration:  Little Krishnas and Radhas celebrate the birth of Lord Krishna
'It almost seems like an addiction,' said Dennis, a retired homebuilder who lives in Bellevue, Washington. 'In the old days you had a computer and you had a TV and you had a phone but none of them were linked to the outside world but the phone. You didn't have this omnipresence of technology.' In this Wednesday, Aug. 29, 2018, photo, Kathy and Steve Dennis pull off the cover of their 1980's-era Apple II+ computer bought for their then young sons in Bellevue, Wash. | Associated Press
From penny press to Snapchat: Parents fret through the age