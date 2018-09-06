Card fraud: Two African nationals held

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Kothanur division police have busted a gang of African nationals who used a magnetic card reader to clone debit/credit cards and swipe them to withdraw money. According to the police, the duo has cheated people in Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh and Maharashtra to the tune of more than `25 lakh so far.

The duo, Babalanda Amunon alias Nesta (25) and Ongido Ambrose (22), both from Uganda, were nabbed while trying to install a skimming device and a micro-camera into one of the ATM kisoks at Hegde Nagar. The beat constables on duty found the two men doing something at the kiosk, and suspecting something amiss, the two were caught red-handed along with the skimmer machine.

Police have recovered two laptops, dater transfer equipment, four ATM card skimmer plates, two chips, micro-camera plate, internet dongles, nine phones, 20 ATM cards with PINs and cash worth `60,000 from them.