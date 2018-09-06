Home Cities Bengaluru

Government and foreign representatives of startups to come together

Demo Day 2018 will introduce start-ups at the napkin stage to counterparts abroad and investors to fuel their dreams.

BENGALURU: Demo Day 2018 in partnership with Government of India’s ‘Startup India’ initiative to be held in Bengaluru this year, will introduce start-ups at the napkin stage (initial stage) to counterparts abroad and investors to fuel their dreams. Organised by Bengaluru-based Startups Club, the event will see delegations from the Central Government and Government of Republic of Estonia, France and Israel.

They are in talks with start-ups in USA and Singapore as well.“Demo Day is meant for three kinds of start-ups- budding, aspiring and established. This will respectively help them meet and collaborate with their counterparts from other India and other countries, network with angel investors, venture capitalists; work on their brand awareness and customer acquisition,” says Salma Moosa, Founderand Managing Director of Startups Club.

With an aim of getting 10,000 attendees for this event, the club has travelled across 29 states since January and done road shows to meet with entrepreneurs, incubators and accelerators. “These people are already mentored by us and will get a chance to pitch to global investors,” says Salma.

The purpose of this event is to find promising start-ups, especially young ones. A prize money of `10 lakh will be given to the winner of a hackathon, along with six months of mentoring. Angel investors and influencers will be presenting industry-specific workshops. Free access is available through online registration on startupsclub.com/demoday.

Demo Day 2018

Demo Day will take place on December 15 and 16 at KTPO, Whitefield

