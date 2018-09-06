Home Cities Bengaluru

Inaction by cops on theft makes student turn to social media

Karan claims that police have been unhelpful, which is why he took to social media for help.

Published: 06th September 2018 02:21 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th September 2018 02:21 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Engineering student Karan Singh was in for a shock after his house help did a ‘clean sweep’ of his belongings, including his wallet, mixers, glasswares, utensils, clothes and so on August 1. Karan, who has been living in Bengaluru for four years, says that a man in his early 50s, had come to clean his rented house in Sadashivanagar, when the incident took place.

Karan claims that police have been unhelpful, which is why he took to social media for help. “The cleaner seems to have quickly loaded in the items in two bags and fled. Luckily, I noticed quickly and ran after him,” he says, adding, “I decided to follow the man after he left my house, and asked him to open the bag, which he initially declined.

After following him further down the road, he left one bag behind and ran away with the other,” he says.
In addition to this, Karan says that public watched the drama but refused to intervene. “Instead of helping out, they found the situation amusing. Most of them supported the thief only because age was on his side. In fact, they told me to pay him for his work,” said an agitated Karan on social media.  

He adds: “I had an exam the next day, and I knew no one in Bengaluru, so I didn’t want to get into a further mess. I recorded the entire conversation where the thief claims to know cops, and that he has lived here for 25 years and can bribe his way out.”

Although he approached the Sadashivanagar police almost a month ago, Karan claims that no action has been taken so far. “Every time I go to the police station, I’m told that the concerned person is not available an I should return the next day. It’s been a month since,” he says.An inspector, who spoke on condition of anonymity said that a complaint has been recorded and that the matter will be investigated.

