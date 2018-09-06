ISRO chairman stresses on industry collaboration at Bengaluru Space Expo

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Stressing on the collaboration between Indian Space Research Organisation and industry, ISRO chairman K Sivan said that around Rs 9,000 crore of the Rs 10,400 crore sanctioned by central government will be for private industry to build satellite launch vehicles.

The amount was recently sanctioned by the Centre to build 30 PSLV and 10 GSLV Mk -III for various ISRO launches. He was speaking during the inaugural of the sixth edition of Bengaluru Space Expo (BSX) - 2018, being held at Bengaluru International Exhibition Centre from September 6-8. It is being organised by Confederation of Indian Industries (CII) along with ISRO and Antrix.

He said that outsourcing the development of launch vehicle to Indian industries was essential to fulfill the launch orders with ISRO. "We have plans to launch 56 satellites in the next three years. This will provide an opportunity for companies to supply various components as it will be near impossible for ISRO to manufacture them," he said, adding that few industries were already collaborating with the space agency.

With Gaganyaan expected to occupy the next four years of ISROs time, it is essential for industry to take care of launch services. "PSLV will be developed by the industry by next year. By the next edition of BSX, we expect industry to build Small Satellite Launch Vehicle and satellites," he said.

Kris Gopalakrishnan, former CII chairman said that collaboration between ISRO and private industry was essential, as it will help in developing technologies for civilian use in space. Aman Choudhari, vice chairman of CII Karnataka said that space technologies eco-system was worth 383 billion dollars in 2017, by recording a growth of 7.4 per cent over the previous year.

French space agency to help with Gaganyaan

The French Space Agency (CNES) will share the available technologies on human space flight with India's Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO).

Speaking at Bengaluru Space Expo, Jean-Yvess Le Gall, president of CNES said that France would collaborate with the Indian agency so that ISRO could benefit from previous French efforts.

Jean-Yves Le Gall, President of @CNES talks about space technology and French space agency’s partnership with @ISRO during the inaugural of the 3-day Bengaluru Space Expo. pic.twitter.com/xWwctqXJpn — Pushkar_TNIE (@pushkarv) September 6, 2018

"We are ready to provide assistance on life support systems and other essential technologies,-" he said. An MoU to this effect is expected to be signed between the two agencies later during the day.

Calling Gaganyaan as a new chapter in Indian history, he said that France was also ready to assist in launches and other essential technologies