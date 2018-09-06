No end to teacher shortage at Bengaluru Central University , classes begin today

By Express News Service

BENGALURU:Grappling with the shortage of teachers, the Bengaluru Central University (BCU) is all set to start classes for the current academic year from Wednesday. Most of the courses will be handled by guest faculty members.

As per the data available, of the 125 total teaching staff, only 17 are regular faculty members. This despite the university receiving a good response for admissions for its first year post graduate courses. "We have started eight new departments where we need to hire faculty members.

We will have to manage with guest faculty members and the process to recruit them has already started." Each PG department requires seven faculty members and there are eight new departments at the BCU. Around 56 lecturers are now working as guest faculty members, who are paid salaries as per University Grants Commission norms.

Few takers for Philosophy course

This year, arts stream at BCU got less students in comparison. The Master of Philosophy course, which was introduced recently, got only eight students enrolled. This was followed by the Master of Arts course with 10 admissions.

Raman Lecture hall regains lost glory

The Raman Lecture hall located at Central College campus, which now comes under Bengaluru Central University, has regained its glory after 15 years. This hall is in Physics block of the campus where Sir CV Raman had delivered his first lecture after receiving the Nobel prize. This is where Sir CV Raman announced his theory of light to the world. But, the room was left abandoned from 15 years. According to officials of the BCU, it had spent around `1 crore for renovation work. The university is thinking of dedicating this room for special lectures. The hall has a seating capacity of 70 to 80 students and the benches and desks in this hall were made of teak wood and the BCU has decided not to change them.