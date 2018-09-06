Home Cities Bengaluru

Startup provides rental agreement online, collaborates with BangaloreOne centres 

Contacting a lawyer and doing rounds in government offices for at least three days to get a rental agreement can be a nightmare.

Published: 06th September 2018 02:16 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th September 2018 02:16 AM   |  A+A-

(L to R) Diganth Manchale, Krupesh Bhat and Dr Ashwath Narayan

By Preeja Prasad
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Contacting a lawyer and doing rounds in government offices for at least three days to get a rental agreement can be a nightmare. Krupesh Bhat, a resident of Bengaluru, is one among those who spent hours in queue to receive the document.

He then finally decided to start a startup called that digitises the whole process in 15 minutes and helps you receive your agreement in just a few clicks. "After coming back from the US to live in Bengaluru, getting all my documents done was a huge process and that's how I came up with this idea," says Krupesh. Currently, the website receives about 5,000 rental agreement requests in a month. The DIY platform helps consumers and corporate draft over 100 types of legal documents online and digitally sign them using Aadhaar card. The service includes drafting, printing and delivery for `280 excluding the stamp duty charges. "The website also includes amendments which can be made easily in your rental agreement.

You can then get a renewed copy instantly. We are looking forward to bringing more awareness to people about this platform and its benefits," says the founder who started the platform three and a half years ago.
The startup has also recently collaborated with BangaloreOne centres to help residents to create rental agreements and other legal documents. Customers can visit their nearest BangaloreOne centre, provide the details required to draft the agreement, make the payment and provide a delivery address.

The technology developed by the startup will help create the agreement, make stamp duty payment and deliver the agreement to customers’ doorstep. The service was launched by Kannada film actor Diganth Manchale and Dr C N Ashwath Narayan, MLA of Malleswaram at the BangaloreOne centre in Malleswaram. Krupesh says, "We are also going to introduce many other online documentation services such as Aadhaar-based eSign, Will, Power of Attorney, Name Change and general agreements.”
The company is headquartered in Bengaluru with offices in Chennai, Kolkata, Mumbai and Delhi.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Startup online rental agreement LegalDesk.com BangaloreOne centres

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
9 Things To Know About 'The Nun'
Shraddha Kapoor celebrates the success of 'Stree'
Gallery
TiFF is one of the largest film festivals that is open to public. The film festivals has 14 sections in which the films are categorised and screened. This year, there are eight films by Indian directors that will be watched by the international viewers at
A look at the Indian films at TIFF 2018
The Majerhat bridge in the crowded Alipore area of Kolkata caved in around 4.45 pm on Tuesday, 04 September 2018. This is the third bridge collapse in the city in five-and-a-half years. | PTI
Kolkata's Majherhat Bridge collapse;  1 killed, 23 hurt