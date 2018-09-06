Startup provides rental agreement online, collaborates with BangaloreOne centres 

Preeja Prasad By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Contacting a lawyer and doing rounds in government offices for at least three days to get a rental agreement can be a nightmare. Krupesh Bhat, a resident of Bengaluru, is one among those who spent hours in queue to receive the document.

He then finally decided to start a startup called that digitises the whole process in 15 minutes and helps you receive your agreement in just a few clicks. "After coming back from the US to live in Bengaluru, getting all my documents done was a huge process and that's how I came up with this idea," says Krupesh. Currently, the website receives about 5,000 rental agreement requests in a month. The DIY platform helps consumers and corporate draft over 100 types of legal documents online and digitally sign them using Aadhaar card. The service includes drafting, printing and delivery for `280 excluding the stamp duty charges. "The website also includes amendments which can be made easily in your rental agreement.

You can then get a renewed copy instantly. We are looking forward to bringing more awareness to people about this platform and its benefits," says the founder who started the platform three and a half years ago.

The startup has also recently collaborated with BangaloreOne centres to help residents to create rental agreements and other legal documents. Customers can visit their nearest BangaloreOne centre, provide the details required to draft the agreement, make the payment and provide a delivery address.

The technology developed by the startup will help create the agreement, make stamp duty payment and deliver the agreement to customers’ doorstep. The service was launched by Kannada film actor Diganth Manchale and Dr C N Ashwath Narayan, MLA of Malleswaram at the BangaloreOne centre in Malleswaram. Krupesh says, "We are also going to introduce many other online documentation services such as Aadhaar-based eSign, Will, Power of Attorney, Name Change and general agreements.”

The company is headquartered in Bengaluru with offices in Chennai, Kolkata, Mumbai and Delhi.