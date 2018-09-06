Workshop to create awareness on harassment at workspaces

By Express News Service

BENGALURU:Even as increasing number of cases of sexual harassment in the workplace are being reported day after day, not many companies are still aware of guidelines and mechanisms that are needed to be set up to make the working environment safe and to report such incidents.

An agency empaneled with the Union Ministry of Women and Child Development in the city, is conducting a workshop that aims to educate representatives of companies. “Even after five years of its pronouncement, the ‘Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplace (Prevention, Prohibition & Redressal) Act, 2013’ is yet to reach the desired level. Though, among many reasons attributed to this, the most significant is many business units not knowing how to comply with the provisions of the Act as there aren’t sufficient number of ‘experts’ in this area. It is unfortunate,” says Deepa Rafeeque, from VLegal, a law firm.

The Ministry of Corporate Affairs has amended the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014, to make it part of the mandatory non-financial disclosures in annual reports of private companies under Section 134 of the legislation wherein non-disclosure attracts penal provisions. A few days ago, the Ministry of Corporate Affairs amended the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014. According to this new amendment, companies will now have to disclose in their annual reports, steps taken to comply with the Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplace (Prevention, Prohibition and Redressal) Act, 2013. Non compliance will attract penalties.

“The objective of the workshop is to create more experts on the subject so as to enable them to conduct awareness programmes independently, and to educate their own colleagues within their company. They in turn will be able to conduct workshops, conduct awareness drives and so as to make workspaces safer for all,” Deepa says.

The workshop will be held from September 6 at OYO Townhouse 014, MG Road. To register, log on to https://www.eventoplanning.com/vlegalposh