Home Cities Bengaluru

Your headache could be a migraine

Migraine is a complex neurological disorder that is characterised by one sided throbbing headache, nausea, vomiting, and sensitivity to light, smell and sound.

Published: 06th September 2018 12:16 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th September 2018 12:16 AM   |  A+A-

Migraine

Migraine is characterised by one sided throbbing headache, nausea, vomiting, and sensitivity to light, smell and sound

By Dr Harirama K Acharya
Express News Service

BENGALURU: We all get headaches. Sometimes we attribute them to stress, hunger or even lack of sleep. These are the mild ones. But what about the intense, incapacitating ones? The ones where it feels like there’s a jackhammer going off inside the head, where you can’t bear any lights or sounds, let alone indulge in any other normal activity. If you suffer from such debilitating headaches along with bouts of nausea, then your ‘headaches’ may very well be episodes of migraine.

Migraine is a complex neurological disorder that is characterised by one sided throbbing headache, nausea, vomiting, and sensitivity to light, smell and sound. One episode of migraine usually lasts anywhere between four to 72 hours. The first symptom of migraine that comes to our mind is a headache. Apart from a headache, there are several other stages a migraineur (person suffering from migraine) experiences:

Prodrome stage: This is the onset of a migraine headache which serves as a warning stage. The sufferer becomes aware of the symptoms a couple of hours to days earlier itself. The symptoms include frequent yawning, mood change and fatigue, sensitivity of senses (heightened smell, light sensitivity), stiffness of the neck and constipation.

Aura stage: This is a rare type of migraine that is often severe in nature. Not all migraineurs suffer from an aura. An aura is the second stage of migraine headache which begins gradually and lasts for several minutes. It is basically a visual disturbance phenomenon. The symptoms include seeing zigzag lines, bright shapes, spots, stars in the vision; vision loss; numbness in entire body or one side of the body; and hallucinating sound or smell that is in reality, not there.

The attack stage: This is the core and the most challenging part of migraine that involves unfathomable pain in the head. If left untreated, it can last up to 72 hours. The symptoms include throbbing or pulsating one sided headache, sensitivity to light, sound and smell, blurred vision, nausea and/or vomiting.
Postdrome stage: This is the recovery stage and the final part of the migraine attack.

This phase can make one feel washed out and drained of energy for up to 24 hours. The symptoms include dizziness, confusion, weakness, light, sound and smell sensitivity.

As per a study conducted in Southern India, migraine patients are thought to lose 3.5 productive days every three months due to migraine. Migraine has even been linked with an increased risk of stroke and an increased prevalence of clinically silent brain lesions and white matter hyperintensities (WMH).
The good news is that migraine is a treatable condition. With timely intervention and suitable treatment one can get complete relief from migraine symptoms.

The author is a clinical director at the department of neuro-sciences, Narayana Health City

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
migraine headache

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
9 Things To Know About 'The Nun'
Shraddha Kapoor celebrates the success of 'Stree'
Gallery
TiFF is one of the largest film festivals that is open to public. The film festivals has 14 sections in which the films are categorised and screened. This year, there are eight films by Indian directors that will be watched by the international viewers at
A look at the Indian films at TIFF 2018
The Majerhat bridge in the crowded Alipore area of Kolkata caved in around 4.45 pm on Tuesday, 04 September 2018. This is the third bridge collapse in the city in five-and-a-half years. | PTI
Kolkata's Majherhat Bridge collapse;  1 killed, 23 hurt