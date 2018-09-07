Bengaluru: UP man murders wife suspecting her fidelity

By Express News Service

BENGALURU:A 39-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly killing his wife suspecting her fidelity at their house in Rajajinagar on Wednesday night. The accused, Hiren, was arrested while he was trying to transport his wife’s body at the parking lot in an apartment.

The deceased is Preethi (36) and the couple, who hail from Uttar Pradesh, were living with their 16-year-old son.Police said that Hiren was working as manager at a private firm and the couple quarrelled often. On Wednesday, Hiren quarrelled with Preethi again and in a fit of rage, slit her throat with a knife and stabbed her twice. Their son, who noticed the incident, did not inform the police or the apartment staff fearing his father’s arrest.

On Thursday morning, Hiren, with his son’s help, wrapped Preethi’s body in a bedsheet and dragged it to the parking lot to dispose it elsewhere.Security guards, who noticed it, tried to catch Hiren, but he started to run. The residents then alerted the police.