BU student who led protest gets threat letter

The letter warned the students to stay away from raising the issue of mass failing.

Published: 07th September 2018 02:31 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th September 2018 06:51 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BENGALURU:A student, who led a protest against Bangalore University demanding revaluation of the Advance Finance Management paper for MCom first semester where 50% of students failed, has received threat letters.

A student of commerce at Jnana Bharathi campus, who received the letter, said, “The letter came by post and   copies of it were sent to my professors, Head of Department and also to the Registrar and VC.”

The letter warned the students to stay away from raising the issue of mass failing. “I feel it is a conspiracy by the university’s evaluation department or the professors of the commerce department who have internal differences. They are just trying to subdue us from the protests demanding justice,” he said.

There is no mention of a name in the letter, but it says from RC College. The letter read, “You have failed in the paper and are now trying to divert the issue by blaming the university. I have details of over 300 students who have failed in that paper. If you try to support the Akhila Bharatiya Vidyarti Parishad in the protest, the details of 300 students will be given to the media.”

