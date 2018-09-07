Chicken biryani throws up bone of contention; woman leaves hubby, son

By Express News Service

BENGALURU:A 31-year-old pregnant woman left her husband and eight-year-old son after they ate chicken biryani at their house in Kammagondanahalli in Gangammanagudi police station limits. On Thursday, she called her family from her native to inform she would never come back.

The woman is Anitha Sarkar, a native of Sathna in Madhya Pradesh and her husband Raju, a technician had approached Ganagammanagudi police last Wednesday.

A senior police officer said the complainant Raju alleged that on August 28, he had brought home some chicken biryani from a nearby hotel for dinner and ate it along with his little son Adarsha. After noticing that, Anitha picked a quarrel with Raju and warned that she did not like the smell of chicken inside her home and she would now never cook in that kitchen again. In the early hours, she left home and her son and husband went in search of her.

As he did not find her anywhere, he came to Gangammanagudi police station and informed the police about the incident. However, on Thursday morning, she called her husband over phone and informed him that she was at her parents’ house in Sathna in Madhya Pradesh, and disconnected the call without saying anything further. Raju then informed to the police.

The couple had come to Bengaluru eight years ago. Raju hails from West Bengal.They were residing in a rented house at Abbigere. Reportedly, Raju had told her before they got married that he would never eat non-vegetarian food as he did not like its smell. But the August 28 incident made her livid and left the house without informing anyone.