Film names served on a platter

Tania Thomas By

Express News Service

BENGALURU:Based On A True Story –Bistro, a movie-themed restaurant, was founded by film and food enthusiasts, Prashanth Nair and Malini Mohan. Located in HRBR Layout, the joint is a perfect blend of the dream they had when they first met – of bringing food, film and a good décor together.

As soon as we entered the café, we were drawn towards the collection of movie posters that were hung on the wall. Each and every decor at the cafe here is a reminder of the film industry. When we sat down to have a look at the menu, there again, we were impressed at how each food item was named after one of Prashanth’s favourite movies.

Without waiting any longer, we sank into a cozy corner of the café with a lemon mint cooler, named Green Lantern. This drink is apt to be consumed after a long day, it is refreshing, and sure did help us kickstart our food marathon thereafter. For starters, we had some cheese bacon nachos, called Nacho Libre and cheese balls named, Say Cheese. Both cheesy and delicious, they are served with large portions, enough to fill you up! Moving on, we had before us a spread of Italian pasta, named Italian Job, mutton burger, named Casino Royal and chicken stuffed with chicken ham and cheese, which is called Blue Velvet.

The main dishes that are listed on the menu, also have generously large portions. After having a couple of bites, your palate would be craving more, but the stomach may refuse to indulge. We gorged on whatever we could accommodate within our system, with the help of the oreo shake – one of their best drinks, and a must -try for chocolate lovers. For non vegetarians, we would recommend the Blue Velvet. The softness of the ham, chicken and the creaminess of the cheese, are a perfect blend. The dish is unputdownable.

The meal came to a finale with the brownie that was served to us. This was the highlight of the meal and deserves a special mention. Made by Malini herself, the brownie is baked just right. And even though we thought we reached our optimum capacity, after we got a taste of the dessert, we could not resist but gorge and relish all of what was served to us.

The new address of Based On A True Story- Bistro is: #412, 3A Main Road,3rd Block, HRBR Layout.

Cost for two: Rs 1,000